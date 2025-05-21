“How’d it go from 25k to 45k”: Toyota is bringing back this discontinued model. Here’s how it’s different

Toyota is reviving a familiar nameplate—but with a completely different engine.

Featured Video

The Toyota C-HR, discontinued in 2022, is making a comeback for the 2026 model year as a fully electric subcompact SUV aimed at the U.S. market.

Announced on May 14, the all-new 2026 Toyota C-HR BEV ditches its gas-powered past in favor of an electric powertrain, coupe-inspired design, and all-wheel drive.

Toyota says the vehicle will have a manufacturer-estimated 290-mile range, and it’s expected to be available sometime next year.

Advertisement

What else has changed?

According to a TikTok video from car reviewer @carconfections, which has already racked up over 122,000 views, this new C-HR is “nothing like the old one.”

For starters, the engine is gone, replaced by a high-performance electric setup. He adds, “This thing goes 0 to 60 in under 5 seconds.”

As for range, he says, “Toyota says 290 miles, and we’re also going to have the newest NACS charging infrastructure.”

Advertisement

The creator was also impressed with the exterior updates. “I think this thing looks fantastic,” noting the “very stylish overall look” and “a two-tone roof.”

Inside, he says, “You’re also going to have a very high-tech cabin that’s a lot nicer than the previous CH-R.” He pointed out the “really cool suede and SofTex leatherette seats,” and a “14-inch screen that’s straight out of a Lexus product.”

He also boasts the practicality, saying it has 25 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row of seats.

As for when you’ll be able to get one, he says it will be available sometime next year, estimating the price to fall somewhere between $40,000 and $45,000.

Advertisement

#carsofinstagram #cars #automotive #carconfections #toyota #toyotachr ♬ original sound – carconfections @carconfections The Toyota C-HR is BACK for 2026, and here’s all you need to know about this new model! First of all, the C-HR is no longer slow, as it is now all electric, making 338 HP and a 0-60 in about 5 seconds! It also has a stylish new exterior and interior, with more tech than ever! And even though this has a coupe SUV like appearance, you still have about 25 cubic feet behind the second row of seats. So, would you consider this new C-HR coming soon?? #carreview

Online, fans are surprised by the price

Plenty of people online are stuck on the price tag. The previous C-HR had a starting price around $22,500, so the jump into the $40,000+ range came as a shock.

“How’d it go from 25k to 45k…” one commenter asked.

Advertisement

“Lmaooo CHR was supposed to be an affordable class in Toyota,” another added.

“40K+ is ridiculous,” wrote a third. “This was an entry-level vehicle and now it’s so expensive.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.