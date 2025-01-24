‘I have never hated rain until I had a Bronco’: Woman buys Ford Bronco. Then she opens the door when it snows

A woman regrets purchasing a Ford Bronco after finding out what happens to it under winter weather conditions like snow.

TikTok user Jordyn (@jordynmorris) posted a video on Jan. 21 from outside of her vehicle. Melting snow is dripping into the interior. “POV: You buy a 2024 Bronco,” she writes in the caption.

The video has amassed 288,000 views. In the caption, Jordyn writes, “Bronco thingsss.”

Viewers react to the Bronco when it snows

In the comments section, viewers reacted to the scene inside Jordyn’s 2024 Ford Bronco. Many said this is an all-too-familiar scene on the car market these days.

“Every car on the market,” wrote one user.

A second user said, “Was nice when vehicles had drip rails.”

A third user wrote, “Yeah, they solved this problem about 40 years or so ago… With drip rails.” In response, another commenter wrote, “Name one vehicle made after 200 that has drip rails.” Another replied, “I can’t and that’s the problem.”

What are drip rails?

Drip rails, or rain gutters, are a metal lining designed to keep water from leaking into a vehicle and are often associated with older and British cars. According to Trim-Lok, “They are typically installed along the edges of the roof, and around doors and windows, to serve as a barrier that directs water away from the interior.”

Unfortunately, drip rails are no longer standard for most vehicles on the market. That is presenting problems for lovers of antique cars.

In an Antique Automobile Club of America forum post from 2021, a user wrote that he was having trouble sourcing new drop rail molding for his 1951 Buick. “I have quite a few rusted spots on the drip rail around my roof,” the user wrote. “I can’t for the life of me find where to buy or how to manufacture drip rail. Any suggestions?”

One commenter in the thread suggested fabrication, which means creating a completely new drip rail out of new material. The user linked to a Jalopy Journal thread from 2008, which details one person’s journey to fabricating a section of drip rail for his 1955 Ford Nomad.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordyn via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also contacted Ford via email for comment.

