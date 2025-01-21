‘That’s what 100K gets you in 2025’: Mechanic says the Ford Bronco is ‘unreliable.’ Then he shows why

It’s no secret that car quality has been on a decline in recent years.

Featured Video

According to the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study, new vehicles are experiencing more problems, with issues per 100 vehicles rising by 30 over the past two years. Additionally, Consumer Reports reported that some car brands are cutting corners, leading to decreased reliability and owner satisfaction.

Mechanics and car experts often share the same opinion on TikTok.

For example, TikTok user and auto expert Brett Cale (@brett_cale) recently shared his experience with a 2021 Ford Bronco, pointing out some of its flaws in a video that has racked up over 722,000 views.

Advertisement

What’s wrong with the Ford Bronco?

“This little Ford logo right here stamped on this thing,” he begins, referencing the emblem on the vehicle, before diving into the problems he’s observed.

“This thing’s a POS if you ask me,” Brett says bluntly, revealing that the car needed a new water pump after just 60,000 miles—a repair that’s no small task or expense.

He then walks viewers through other concerns, including the flimsy design of the door and a side mirror that wobbles at the slightest touch.

Advertisement

“Would you buy something like that?” he asks, questioning the quality of the vehicle.

Cale isn’t only concerned about minor convenience with the vehicle, as he makes a bold claim, saying that the vehicle isn’t safe and wouldn’t do well in a crash.

How long should water pumps last?

According to Getz Automotive, between 60,000 and 90,000 miles. So while his Bronco’s water pump went on the earlier side, it falls in the expected range of outcomes. They cost about $700 to replace. There are lots of posts about water pump issues on this Ford Bronco forum.

Advertisement

How do experts and users rate the 2021 Ford Bronco?

Despite the mechanic’s harsh critique, many car experts and owners of the 2021 Ford Bronco have a much different opinion.

For instance, Edmunds, a respected name in the automotive world, rated the Bronco 7.9 out of 10. According to their review, “The Ford Bronco is a highly capable off-roader that makes minimal sacrifices to on-road drivability.”

Of course, there are some drawbacks. Edmunds points out issues like fuel economy, wind noise, braking distances, and the quality of interior materials. Still, they add, “Otherwise, the Bronco is enjoyable to drive and easy to live with.”

Advertisement

On the r/FordBronco subreddit, owners also weighed in, and the feedback was largely positive. “Love it,” one user commented. “Great daily driver? [check] Off-road ready? [check] Totally rad? [check].”

That said, some users had their complaints, particularly about the dashboard. “I hate how it’s both analog/digital, and the digital screen looks so boring—I wish it was one or the other,” one commenter noted.

Not all viewers agree

In the comments, some users vehemently disagreed with the mechanic, while others shared the same opinion.

Advertisement

“The bronco received 5 out 5 stars in crash testing,” said one user. “Keep turning the wrench.” It’s unclear which test the commenter is referring to.

“Nobody at all concerned it needs a water pump after only 60k,” shares another, implying it’s much too early for a car to require that type of fix.

“thats what 100k gets ya in 2025,” offered a third. The starting price of the 2025 Ford Bronco is just under $40,000. The Bronco Raptor starts at $91,000.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cale via TikTok messages. We’ve also contacted Ford via email for official comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.