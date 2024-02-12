‘I was able to use a 20-year-old coupon on Fisher Boy fish sticks’: Folgers customer tries using a coupon from 1983 with no expiration date

Someone who came across a coupon for Folgers Coffee from 1983–marked “no expiration date”—put that to the test at a grocery store.

The TikTok video documenting the attempt to put a nearly 40-year-old coupon into service came from the It Is Expired account (@it_is_expired), specializing in utilizing items from the past—like, for instance, using Dawn dishwashing liquid manufactured in 2000 to do dishes or restoring an old coffee cup left in an air duct for a quarter-century.

This video, put up on Friday, has generated more than 558,000 views and 29,200 likes as of Monday.

It starts with the creator showing the coupon, good for 30 cents off a can of Folgers. Close-ups of the coupon reveal it was pressed into service on Oct. 1, 1983, and doesn’t have an expiration date. But would a supermarket 40 years removed from the coupon’s issue be able to recognize it?

As the video reveals, to the creator’s surprise, it actually works.

“Oh, sh*t, that’s sick,” he says as the cashier scans it, with a satisfying beep sounding from the register. He goes on to show proof in the form of the receipt registering the 30-cent discount—not the savings it was back in 1983, but something nonetheless.

The video finishes with the creator making the coffee and pouring it into the restored coffee cup from the air duct video.

Commenters shared their thoughts.

“Should have been $3 discount after inflation,” one observed.

Another reported similar luck with another old coupon, saying, “I was able to use a 20-year-old coupon on Fisher Boy fish sticks.”

A number of people commented on how long ago 1983 was, with one quipping, “40 years ago is 1960 and you can’t convince me otherwise.”

Another similarly noted, “I’m 26 and 1980 was 20 years ago.”

One couldn’t resist dunking on Folgers, saying, “Fun fact: Folgers is still selling the same batch of coffee roasted in 1983.”

But another actually pined for the Folgers of yesteryear, noting, “Folgers in the tin can hit differently.”

It’s possible that we could see more videos like this. The creator posted another recent video, showing a stack of coupons his mom saved from the ’80s and ’90s because they never expired.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment to see if any more of them will be put to use.