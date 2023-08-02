‘I would have left’: Fogo de Chão customer says workers didn’t come to her table for 40 minutes with steaks or water

A woman sparked debate after revealing her negative experience with the Fogo de Chão location in Woodland Hills, California.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @rashasreality where she stated, “Let me show you how I was treated at Fogo de Chão,” and walked inside. The content creator explained how Fogo de Chão was a “Brazilian steakhouse” where they provide a “full experience.”

“They have a bunch of people with a bunch of different types of steak come straight to your table and cut it right in front of you” she explained. In addition, the restaurant generally offers an unlimited salad bar while the customer waits for their steak. However, that wasn’t the case for @rashasreality.

According to the content creator, she waited “a good 30 to 40 minutes” for the steak. During that time, she claimed that “no soul addressed” her. When @rashasreality’s patience wore thin, she took matters into her own hands and spoke to a manager.

“Let’s see if I can turn this around for you so you don’t leave with a bad taste in your mouth,” the manager said. Once she ordered her medium rare steak, she was met with disappointment when it was prepared well done.

“Even after that conversation, the meat that came out was all pretty well done and I really wasn’t satisfied,” she concluded the video.

She elaborated more about her experience in the caption, “Unacceptable is an understatement. I also didn’t mention how a group of 4 came in after me, and sat in the same section, next to me, and got addressed properly. Not to mention, this was me already giving them a second chance at a different location. It was no better in Beverly Hills.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @rashasreality via TikTok comment and Fogo de Chão via contact form regarding the video. The video garnered over 73,000 views within a day, where viewers agreed with @rashasreality.

“Yup, the wait for them to come around is crazy. Waste of money,” one viewer wrote.

“been there I had a similar experience with my friends, hardly any meat coming through. The manager on duty did take a lot off the bill,” a second commented.

On the other hand, some had positive experiences with the Brazilian grill.

“I’ve never had bad service at any Fogo,” one person said.

“I’ve NEVER had a bad time here…. honestly sounds like the story isn’t complete,” a second agreed.

In response to a comment, @rashasreality posted another video where she elaborated more on the situation. “When I walked in, I let the hostess know that I’m alone, so I don’t want to sit at those huge tables,” she said. “But I also want to have the experience. But I want to sit at the bar.”

However, the content creator could only have the full experience if she “sat in the bar itself.” As soon as she was seated, @rashasreality was “never addressed.” But the “table of four” that sat next to her came in after her “was addressed” and “got everything they needed,” whereas she never allegedly received “a water” or a “table stopper.”