‘We naturally read left to right’: Customer says bar flipped the tipping percentages to trick customers into tipping more

To tip or not to tip? That’s the question causing a storm over on Reddit, where a post by user u/acemetrical on the r/EndTipping sub has sparked an oft-debated sticking point for many restaurant and bar patrons: pre-selected tipping percentages.

According to the social media user, a local bar’s tipping screen setup seems to play a sneaky game of percentage flip. With 35% on the left, 30% in the middle, and 20% on the right, it’s an obvious departure from the usual ascending order.

The Redditor mused, “I wonder if this is done randomly to catch people unawares,” suggesting a tactic to nudge inebriated patrons into a more sizable gratuity than they might otherwise have chosen.

This unconventional arrangement had Reddit fired up, with users quick to weigh in.

One commentator had hard-and-fast-rules: “If this was not a sit-down restaurant, I would have pressed Skip.“

Another advocated for a return to simpler times suggested a flat rate. “This is beyond obnoxious. Bars= $1 per drink! Old school!” they wrote.

Meanwhile, a marketing-savvy user chimed in with a more cynical take: “I’m a marketing major, and these companies figure out the best way to be deceptive, while still offering the other options. It’s all psychological, and they know exactly what they’re are doing.”

Regardless of who’s right this debate touches on a larger trend: “Tipflation,” the rising expectation of tipping percentages across various services, from dining out to getting your morning coffee. With digital POS systems like Clover, Toast, and Square becoming ubiquitous, the act of tipping has been brought into the spotlight, prompting 1 in 6 consumers to rethink their spending habits as a result.

As prices climb and the economy braces for more “bumpiness,” the once-simple decision to tip has morphed into a complex calculation, sprinkled with guilt, confusion, and sometimes outright indignation. The suggestion to scrutinize those tip screens—yes, even three vodka sodas deep—is more than just advice; it’s a call to action against the ever-creeping pressures of tipflation.

So, the next time you find yourself navigating the digital tipping labyrinth, remember: a clear head and keen eyes are the best defenses.

There have been several other social media users who’ve blasted the dreaded “iPad” tipping model. One TikToker even believes they’ve gotten to the bottom of why tips are being pushed in retail situations where they were otherwise previously non-existent. They speculate that companies like Toast, which offer POS hardware solutions, are giving away their cashier systems in exchange for a percentage cut of all the earnings that come in through these tipping machines.

The Daily Dot has previously reached out to Toast to ascertain whether or not this percentage extends to gratuities for employees, however, a rep from the company has stated that they are currently declining to make a statement on the matter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/Acemetrical via Reddit direct message for further comment.