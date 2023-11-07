‘Would you be impressed by that or would that make you more mad?’: Viewers divided after flight attendant gets asked to make a romantic announcement for an upset girlfriend

A flight attendant shared an unusual request she received while on the job in a video posted to TikTok, sparking a discussion on both in-flight etiquette and proper apologies between couples.

In the video, which has been viewed over 7,000 times since it was first posted on Nov. 3, TikTok creator and flight attendant Vera (@balancedflyer) said a passenger made his way to the back of the airplane, appearing to wait for the bathroom before he approached her.

He revealed his girlfriend was “super mad” at him and asked Vera to broadcast an apology over the speakers once the plane landed, including a line about how he was looking forward to spending the weekend with her.

“I was excited,” Vera explained in her video. “I thought it was cute. I was like, ‘What did you do, though?’”

Though the passenger did not reveal the exact nature of their argument, that did not deter Vera from performing such an exciting “grand gesture.”

“If we landed and all of a sudden my boyfriend got the flight attendant to make an announcement like that, I would be shocked,” she shared in her video.

Before ending her TikTok, Vera posed two questions, one for flight attendants and one for girls. “Other flight attendants, would you do that? Would you make that announcement? A lot of that depends on the airline you work for, too,” she acknowledged.

“As a girl … would you be impressed by that? Or would that make you more mad?” she added, citing mixed reactions among her fellow flight attendants.

In the comments section, she revealed that her announcement was received with amusement from the couple and other passengers.

Viewers were quick to share their opinions, with a general consensus that the act seemed nice in theory but insufficient to fix the problem that caused the argument. “As an FA absolutely not. Look her in the eye, apologize YOURSELF,” one flight attendant responded. “As a woman I would be SO EMBARRASSED he put our business out there on the PA.”

Another flight attendant concurred, stating they wouldn’t want to become involved in other people’s business. “As a girl, not impressed,” they continued. “Respect me enough to have a private convo about it.”

Other flight attendants said the act would be considered inappropriate on the airlines they served, though Vera received approval from her crew before making the requested announcement.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vera via Instagram direct message.