‘I am not exaggerating when I say that would literally make me go insane’: Renter says flashing light in empty building has been blinding her for months

A woman who has documented her “little life” in her “tiny home” in New York City in a series of TikToks has also uploaded one glaring problem she’s been dealing with over the past several months.

It’s the type of thing that a horror writer would implement in one of their stories, a persistent image that would plague the protagonist until they were driven to the brink of madness. Across the street from her perfect home setup, TikTok Gillian Paige (@gillian_paige) has had to suffer the constant visual assault of an ever-blinking light shining into her home.

During the day, it’s not much of a problem, but at night, which she documents in a viral TikTok that has garnered over 4.2 million views, Gillian shows just how severely distracting it was.

“This building has been under construction since I moved in in JUNE. This light has been flashing all day every day since JUNE. No one lives or works in this building yet. There’s no one to call. What should I do? Wrong answers only,” she writes in a text overlay of her video.

Viewers had a litany of different suggestions on how to best go about rectifying her pulsing light problem. One TikToker thought that she should just learn to embrace the beating light and turn it into an inadvertent yet re-appropriated light show for any dance parties “Figure out the BPM and sync your playlist to it for parties,” they suggested.

Someone else thought that it would be a good idea to offset the ire she was experiencing as a result of the flashing light by simply redirecting it. “Set up a mirror and reflect the flashing into someone else’s apartment. Now it’s their problem,” they advised.

Others felt Paige’s pain, with one person writing that they would more than likely lose their mind if they saw the same exact thing in their window. “I am not exaggerating when I say that would literally make me go insane,” one said.

Some provided what seemed to be sound solutions for the pulsing light, with one user writing, “Call the police say it looks like someone is signaling from the building so they’ll go in and turn it off.”

“Legit answer: call fire dept and say their is a visible electrical short to a light fixture. They’ll be their in 10mins,” another said.

However, it looks like Paige ultimately found the relief she so desperately sought according to another user who claimed to live in the same building as her. “I live in the same building. Same light has been torturing me. I called the leasing office and they turned it off just now, queen,” they wrote.

Paige replied to the viewer and mentioned that she too discovered the contact information for the building’s leasing office and sent them a link to her TikTok video to alert them of the problem. They were able to get the light shut off and now she’s able to get back to enjoying her NYC apartment for the holidays.

