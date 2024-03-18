Boundaries in a relationship can be subjective. What one person isn’t comfortable with may not bother someone else. However, when does a boundary start and controlling end? A woman sparked debate after she shared five things she wouldn’t allow her boyfriend to do.

TikTok user Taylor (@taylordonoghuee) began the video by laying out the boyfriend ground rules.

Girl best friend

“First is super obvious but I would never allow my boyfriend to have a girl best friend,” she says. Why? “Because I don’t believe in them. I think those get messy,” she added. However, the content creator accepts her boyfriend as having female friends and acquaintances. But she draws the line at female best friends. “Female best friend? Absolutely not,” she says.

Not knowing his location

Next is not knowing her boyfriend’s location. “I will never not allow my boyfriend to let me know where he’s at,” Taylor stated. In addition, she believes having “find my iPhone” enabled is more of a safety concern. “Am I stalking every hour? No, but I feel like it’s just one of those things that when you care about someone, you’ll tell them their whereabouts,” she explains. Furthermore, she calls it “shady” if your significant other doesn’t want her to know where they’re at. “Like, that’s a red flag,” she says.

Strip clubs

A “controversial” number on the list is not allowing her man to go to a strip club. “You can go to bars. You can have a guys’ day, but strip clubs? Absolutely not,” she states.

Pay all the bills

Then, her boyfriend paying all the bills is another no. “I feel like the men paying for 100 percent of everything is just, like, wrong,” she says. In the text overlay, Taylor clarifies she’s talking about dating, not married with kids. “Especially early on, the guy should take on majority of the bills but I’d be lying if I said, like, I didn’t pay for a dime,” she says. Despite not being married, the content creator doesn’t want her or her man to “run each other dry.”

Liking bikini pictures on social media

Finally, the content creator will not tolerate her man liking other women’s bikini pictures on Instagram. “I feel like that’s a huge red flag for obvious reasons,” Taylor explains. “It always makes me sad when I see someone that’s, like, married with kids or just in a relationship and they’re, like, liking girls’ photos, especially, like, provocative ones.”

In the caption, Taylor reiterates that this was her “Hot take but just my opinion.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Taylor via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and direct message. The video has amassed 778,000 views as of Sunday afternoon. In the comments section, viewers agreed with Taylor.

“HEAVY on the strip club one!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“i agree with everything,” a second concurred.

“100% to all. I tried being the ‘cool girl’ by letting my ex have a girl roommate I was so naive. Never again. Even if it is platonic,” a third commented.

On the other hand, some had issues with the list.

“This message has been brought to you by; INSECURITY!” one user remarked.

“Speaking of red flags, this video is one,” a second said.

“lol I’d never date someone [who] has a list of rules for me,” a third stated.