‘That’s the Cadillac of rice cookers’: Woman says use this rice cooker if you want it done ‘the Asian way.’ Then she shows how

In the market for a rice cooker? Meet your new rice besties, Zojirushi and TikToker Sy (@syuulater). Sy makes a four-part tutorial on how to make white rice “the Asian way.”

Featured Video

What’s the Zojirushi rice cooker?

According to Sy, this rice cooker is an essential gadget for making perfect rice every time. Zojirushi is a Japanese brand known for a host of different appliances. One of its items is the Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer. It retails for about $242.99 to $264.99.

What’s so special about the Zojirushi rice cooker? It has several menu settings that allow you to optimize the device to different foods like “white (regular/sushi, softer or harder), mixed, porridge, sweet, semi-brown, brown, rinse-free and quick cooking.”

Advertisement

The New York Times Wirecutter has also noted that it’s one of the most consistent ways to make perfect rice. Maybe it is worth the price tag, after all.

How to make rice ‘the Asian way’

Sy gives viewers a four-part tutorial on how to use the rice cooker. First, they say you want to measure the rice. They also recommend buying a 15-pound bag of rice so you don’t run out for a while, especially if it’s a staple in your diet.

Second, they suggest properly washing the rice until the water runs almost clear. It may take three to four rinses for this. Next up, they walk you through how to start the machine based on what you’re making. Lastly, they show viewers how to fluff the rice with a spatula, which the appliance provides.

Advertisement

“See, always perfect. Perfect, perfect white rice,” Sy ends the last video saying. The rice looks soft, chewy, and not too soft or hard. Sy’s initial video has over 24,700 views and 1,000 comments.

If you want to make rice in large batches and save some for later, the Daily Dot has previously reported on why a microbiologist says reheating rice can be bad for you.

What do viewers think?

Viewers are excited about this gadget and share their rice journeys.

Advertisement

“I bought my rice cooker about 10years ago and it’s one of my most used appliances. Still going strong and really does make the best rice. I could never go back to cooking rice on the stove,” says one comment.

“Thank you for teaching this Mexican girl how to cook rice in a rice cooker lol,” says another.

“Omg I’ve been looking into buying this one I hate my current…” says another comment.

“Love this!!! It truly is perfect. Thank you for the rice cooker,” another person weighs in.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sy for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to Zojirushi via its media contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.