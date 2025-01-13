Advertisement
‘I’m on day three of being a boy and I hate women’: Woman poses as male friend on Hinge as an experiment. She can’t believe the results

‘I’ve never felt this bad about myself’

woman sharing what she learnt from using dating App as a man(l) person holding phone with dating app(r)

A woman on TikTok decided to try out a social experiment on Hinge after hearing one of her male friends complaining about not being able to find any love interests on dating apps.

Jo (@ok.jo.anna) joined the dating app Hinge posing as her friend Pete to see if she could find anyone interested in him—and was shocked at the results.

TikTok video of a woman sitting in her car. Text overlay reads, 'Day 3 of being a 'boy' on a dating app.'
@ok.jo.anna/TikTok

“So one of my guy friends gave me permission to make a Hinge account for him, because I was telling him how easy dating is with dating apps. And he was telling me that it’s incredibly difficult. And I was like, ‘Pete, you must be doing something wrong.’ And he gave me permission to create an account for him and just run the account,” she said in her ‘Day 3 of being a ‘boy’ on a dating app’ video. 

‘I’m starting to hate women’

“I’ve been a virtual boy for three days and I’ve never felt this bad about myself. I feel like a freaking loser trying to get these girls to like me. And! I’m starting to hate women. Because I’m like—when I say ‘I’ I mean Pete, because that’s the account I’m using. Pete’s about a six. But I’m so desperate, I’m liking the twos and the threes, and even they won’t like me back—Pete, [who] is a six.”

“So what level of delusion has entered women’s heads? Like, what is going on? It is so difficult dating as a boy. I hate it. I’m on day three of being a boy and I hate women and I’m more depressed than ever,” she ended her video.

@ok.jo.anna What the hell mannnnn #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ゚viral #hinge #dating #datingapps #relationship ♬ original sound – Jo
The viral video has been viewed over 6.2 million times with folks roasting Jo in the comments for scoring her friend so low.

TikTok comment, text reads, ' Try being under 5’9 it’s even worse (skull emoji)'
@sanchezmex9/TikTok

“When I was on dating apps a few years ago, most of the guys were super surprised that I engaged in actual conversation… apparently most women barely text back… I was like: how else am I supposed to get to know you? 😅,” one woman commented.

TikTok comment, text reads, '
@sanchezmex9/TikTok
A guy in the comments added, “Nah tbh, it’s kinda like a game. You’ll match with a pretty girl and you just go about your day, and if you do message they don’t at all.”

TikTok comment, text reads, 'Don’t worry it gets worse. When you do match it’ll be dry and you’ll get ghosted (sob pray emojis)
@nox8866/TikTok
TikTok comment, text reads, 'FR. Bc we’ll match and I’ll ask a question to start a convo and they don’t even ask a question back (sob and skull emojis) they just answer it. Like how rude'
@nox8866/TikTok

“Apps are rough because I think dating based off of physical appearance as #1 does everyone a disservice. Meeting organically is more genuine because people give the opportunity to get to know you,” @the_lion_queen shared.

TikTok comment, text reads, ' If you're losing it after 3 days, imagine 30 years'
@lordofthefourworlds/TikTok

Day 9 being a ‘boy’ on a dating app

In an update video, Jo shared some screenshots of the messages she sent the women she matched with, and it became clear that Pete wasn’t necessarily the problem in the situation.

TikTok video of a woman sitting down, her hand raised to her head. Text overlay reads, 'Day 9 of being a 'boy' on a dating app. *PETE, the 6, reveal*'
@lordofthefourworlds/TikTok
Posting a screenshot of one of the conversations, Jo wrote, “Knock knock” and then after hours of no response, added, “Guess no ones home.”

Screenshot of a Hinge conversation.
@ok.jo.anna/TikTok

In another conversation, the TikToker was speaking to a woman who had recently been laid off, and rather than commiserating with her, she replied (as Pete), “Ooh that’s actually perfect. That means you’ll have time for a date. Coffee or tea? Sorry I mean five star michelin restaurant or trip to Europe.”

Screenshot of a Hinge conversation.
@ok.jo.anna/TikTok
Jo shared a photo of Pete at the end of her second video, asking anyone interested in him who lives in Houston to reach out to her.

Photo of a man smiling for the camera, rolling hills in the background. Text overlay reads, 'If you're on Houston and single. Pls let me know if you want me to put you in contact w Pete (sob emoji)'
@ok.jo.anna/TikTok

According to an article from NPR, there is a potential that dating apps face an issue of “adverse selection,” where people legitimately looking for relationships are encountering so many “sleazy types” and bad dates that they ruin the experience of dating apps. They add, “maybe sleazeballs push great catches out of dating apps and ultimately ruin the quality of the whole app experience. So people go to a new app with the hopes of finding something better, and the cycle starts again.”

That being said, there are also many success stories with online dating. Perhaps Pete was unlucky before and he just needed to see what not to do, as well as what he should do, to get back out there again and find his own success story.

