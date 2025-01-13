‘When they were $9.99 no one cared. Now they’re trendy’: Man buys Carhartt beanie. There’s just one problem

For the last several years, Carhartt-branded workwear items have been working their way into the wardrobes of the casually fashionable.

The workwear brand, known for its durability and favored by those who work in blue-collar industries, has risen to high levels of popularity, making items from the brand highly sought after.

Learning to navigate a new-to-you brand’s sizing options and availability of products can be an extremely frustrating experience, as one customer of the brand has taken to TikTok to share.

Workwear no more

In a 20-second video that has drawn over 4 million views, TikToker Owen (@oadams1) airs his frustration with his new Carhartt beanie, which he says is far too long for his head.

“I finally got my oat milk Carhartt beanie in the mail,” he says. “I started looking at it, and I was like, why is it so long? You know what I’m saying? This is why I always buy [expletive] in the store, because what is this, bro? What is that? Like what?”

In replies to commenters, the first-time Carhartt shopper says he expected the hat to fit differently based on the photos that accompanied the online listing. It is unclear which retailer the hat was purchased from, and how these photos might have portrayed the hat.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Owen via TikTok comment regarding the video.

So why was the hat so long?

It’s not clear what retailer the poster purchased his new beanie from, but there are actually several lengths of hats available from Carhartt.

Based on the video, it appears that Owen purchased the tonal version of the Acrylic Watch Hat, also marketed by the brand as the A18. This is the more classic silhouette of the hat offered by Carhartt on their website.

And because Carhartt’s products are designed with function in mind, the length makes the hat as adaptable as possible.

However, Carhartt Work In Progress—the same company, but a sister to the original Carhartt brand and meant more for streetwear—offers short versions of the same hat, which might better suit his needs. The shorter hat measures 8.2 inches long, while the longer hat measures 9.1 inches, which can make a big difference in terms of proportionality.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers insisted that Carhartt beanies have always been this length, and that the poster’s frustration might be remedied by purchasing a children’s size hat.

“Carhartt beanies have always been that long?” one commenter wrote.

“Feel like theyve always been like this man,” another said.

“I started buying kids beanies they fit perfect,” a further user suggested.

Others shared their best tips and tricks for wearing the winter hat. Some suggest rolling the excess fabric under in the back to achieve the desired fit or stretching out the hat so it is wider than it is tall.

“Most are like that even in store that’s why you tuck it,” a commenter wrote.

“Just wash it then roll it up further,” another commented. “But they’ve always looked this way.”

“Gotta wash it twice,” a third claimed. “They shrink an fit perfectly.”

