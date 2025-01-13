A diesel car driver has a bone to pick with BP. High Rize Diesel Performance (@high5rizers) uploaded a viral TikTok blasting the gas chain’s fuel handles. They issued a PSA reminding folks that BP utilizes black handles for diesel fuel and green ones for gasoline.

According to Rize and numerous other users who responded to his video, which accrued over 342,000 views, the opposite should be the case.

BP mind games?

High Rize begins his video with a text overlay that reads, “Don’t make this mistake at a gas station!” Next, he narrates his gripes with BP fueling centers in particular. “Just a friendly reminder, everybody: I hate BP.”

Following this declaration of ire against BP, he delineates why this is the case. “Because when you’re at the fuel station, you always have to put the black handle for diesel. Don’t confuse the green handle for diesel. Always the black handle at BP.”

He states that numerous customers must’ve ruined their car’s engines due to this color scheme. “Boy, a lot of people have made a lot of mistakes that way, putting gas in a diesel. Don’t do it. Black for diesel at BP.”

Furthermore, when Rize shows his gas cap on camera, it’s noticeably green. It also sports the word “diesel” emblazoned on it—just in case whoever is fueling the vehicle accidentally puts gasoline in it.

Handle color confusion

Oftentimes, diesel fuel pump handles at gas stations are colored green. As Rize details in his video, this isn’t the case at BP petrol stations. However, there seems to be some confusion as to what standardized fuel pump color protocols are.

Anecdotal experiences penned by commenters in this Reddit post suggest a litany of different possibilities. One user on the application stated that while they lived in Pennsylvania, all diesel fuel pumps were green. However, upon moving to Florida, they noticed this wasn’t the case in the Sunshine State. That’s because all of the handles were green.

Additionally, another redditor claimed that National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards align with BP’s color schematics. However, there were several other users who responded that the opposite was true in their respective areas, which appears to suggest that there is no true enforceable fuel handle color standard. Either that or businesses are clearly ignoring them.

What is the standard?

Searches on the NFPA website pertaining to fuel handle colors don’t appear to corroborate the aforementioned redditor’s comment. Other resources about fuel type and safety, like this Marina Dockage page, stick to green for diesel fuel.

A discussion about handle color standardization also popped up in this Model Train Journal post. One user wrote that “there are no legal requirements for fuel nozzle colors.” The same user linked to a Dayton Daily News article that echoes this claim. In it, the author writes that gas stations can use whatever colors they like for fuel pumps.

Consequently, drivers are encouraged to read the descriptions of the fuel they’re purchasing. This can help to avoid any costly mix-ups. Due to the higher viscosity of diesel fuel, spark plugs in gasoline engines cannot ignite it properly. Moreover, this can lead to clogs in one’s fuel injectors and fuel pump.

Accidentally poured diesel?

If you drive a gasoline-powered car and mistakenly put diesel in it, have your car towed to a mechanic immediately. If you caught the mistake before starting your car, don’t engage the ignition! A service tech can remove your gas tank and thoroughly drain it of all diesel fuel.

However, if you did start the car and diesel fuel went through the engine, and it stalled out, that’s no good. You’ll still have to bring your car to an auto shop, but it’s a more involved process. The engine block has to be removed in order to properly flush the engine. But the extent of the damage could be severe. This depends on how badly affected your car’s various engine components are.

Putting gasoline in a diesel engine can also cause serious issues. Because diesels are designed for a more lubricated fuel source, misfirings can occur. The reduced viscosity can cause engine parts to misfire and become damaged in the process. Similarly, if you place gas in a diesel-powered car, get your car towed to a service center posthaste.

TikTokers respond

Several folks who replied to Rize’s video agreed that green should be designated for diesel pumps. “That should be illegal! Green is supposed to be diesel,” one penned.

Another said that handle sizes will prevent folks from accidentally putting the wrong fuel in their vehicle. “Usually a diesel one won’t fit in a gas tank,” they said.

But others propounded a much simpler engine protection scenario. “It won’t pump diesel out of the green handle if you push the diesel,” one wrote.

“Still have to push the button and select grade,” another TikToker echoed.

Someone else urged people to simply read. “They’re labeled, read the labels!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to BP via email and Rize via TikTok comment for further information.

