‘Change the date on them to a recent date’: Fetch user collects receipts for a whole year to scan them for points. She finds out they can’t be over 2 weeks old

A Fetch customer who claims to have saved receipts for a whole year to use on the “No. 1 rewards app” learned some hard truths while trying to cash in on her rewards.

The TikTok video detailing the disappointing incident comes from creator Mikey (@theporcelaincat) and has been viewed 45,000 times since the post went up last Thursday.

The on-screen caption reads, “When you collected receipts for a year to scan on that one app only to find out that they only take receipts that are up to two weeks old.”

The video shows several receipts, along with audio of the Fetch customer saying, “Are you kidding me? What does this mean? Does this literally mean that I just bought Ratatouille for free?”

@theporcelaincat WHAT DO I DO WITH ALL THESE I WAS SO EXCITED tbh idk why i didn't bother to check that before ♬ original sound – ✧༺♡༻✧

The caption adds to the creator’s woe with the observation, “WHAT DO I DO WITH ALL THESE I WAS SO EXCITED tbh idk why I didn’t bother to check that before.”

“For everyone asking, it’s probably Fetch,” one commenter observed before the creator confirmed that it was indeed that app.

According to its website, which touts the slogan, “Saving has never been so fun,” Fetch incentivizes users to snap pictures of receipts from participating brands in order to collect points to use toward rewards at retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and Target.

But as the terms of service page on the site notes, “We do not accept receipts and will not award Points for purchases for transactions that are older than 14 calendar days. Fetch may limit the number of receipts that can be processed by you in a period of time to a maximum quantity, as notified in the Services.”

Still, other Fetch customers weighed in.

“It does tell you that when you sign up and it’s way more work to collect them all,” someone offered. “Just scan as you get them.”

Another user suggested a workaround: “Fold the bottom part where the date is so it’ll ask you to manually input the date.” Someone else wrote, “Change the date on them to a recent date.” The Daily Dot has previously covered another TikToker who also tried to trick the app by using nail polish to change the date.

One person said that the app used to be better. “Fetch absolutely sucks now, bruh. I feel for y’all that only started using it since the update,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok message and to Fetch via email.