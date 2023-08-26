‘I literally take my kids to Costco for hot dogs and pizza’: Mom spends $10 at Fazoli’s to feed her family of 4, says it’s cheaper than cooking

With this past year’s increase in grocery prices came an expected growth in restaurant meal costs.

This has led many to complain about newly-high prices. One user lamented that the famed “five dollar footlong” from Subway now costs over $10. Another noted that a McDouble, which used to be an item on the Dollar Menu at McDonald’s, will now run customers over $3 at certain locations. Another TikToker simply observed with dismay that Wendy’s had covered over their old prices with new, higher ones.

Although some restaurants have high prices, others are still offering deals that shock a population used to high prices. One such deal was recently captured by TikTok user Jill Castlen (@notmamajill). In a video with over 539,000 views as of Saturday morning, Castlen says that eating at the Italian-American restaurant Fazoli’s costs less than cooking at home.

Her explanation is that, where she lives, the Kentucky-based chain offers kids’ meals for $1.99 on Tuesdays. This means that, if she, her partner, and both of her children place an order, and she uses a coupon with their app, she will pay around $10 for a meal for the whole family.

“You expect me to be going and cooking something when I could just come eat a whole meal, and everybody gets their stomachs full for $10? Wrong-o,” she says. The video then shows her family eating a meal at Fazoli’s.

In the comments section, users shared their own methods for saving money.

“I literally take my kids to Costco for hot dogs and pizza sometimes,” a user wrote. “Cuz I’m not cooking and we are full off $6.”

“I can make a family of 5 a meal for less than $10 and have leftovers for lunch for hubs and me the next day. Aldi for the win!!” a second exclaimed.

“I’m in Denver where EVERYWHERE is expensive but you can get a chicken combo with two sides at King Soopers (Kroger) for $5,” a third user shared.

Still, some were just sad about the rising cost of restaurants.

“$30 anywhere we go for just me and my husband,” claimed a commenter.

“I’m in Arkansas and we don’t have any good deals like that in my town lol. It’s about $60 for our family of 5 to eat out,” noted a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Castlen via email and Fazoli’s via contact form.