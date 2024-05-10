‘I’m glad I checked’: Customer catches tipping device doing math incorrectly, charging her $22 more than it should

While checkout screens calculate tip percentages for you, should they be trusted? One TikToker reminds viewers the importance of doing the math yourself after almost being overcharged.

In the video, Nova Sachi (@irocknaydee) shows viewers a screen, presumably at a restaurant, where they were about to tip. On the checkout screen of the tablet, it says the total price for the items purchased was $40.66. It then has the option to tip 20% of that total. While 20% of $40.66 is about $8.13, the tablet marked 20% of this total as $30.08. This brought up Sachi’s total to $67.73.

“Ya’ll check […] your places, I think somebody touched on this not too long ago, but ya not about to get us,” Sachi says. Clearly, they did not let themselves be fooled.

The video has over 100,000 views.

@irocknaydee Make sure when using devices, these tips match! Because AINT NO WAY 2+2 is not 5 😂🤣😀 pay attention ♬ original sound – Nova Sachi

Viewers in the comments are upset.

“Man 20% of your total is like $8 that’s crazy chagrin $30!” says one comment.

“That’s why I always click custom tip,” smartly mentions another.

“Thatll make me not tip when I was planning on leaving a nice one,” groans another

Folks in the comments also asked clarifying questions to see if there was some way to make sense of it all. Some people asked to see the itemized receipt, others noted that maybe it was the amount before splitting the bill with two cards, and others asked if Sachi used a coupon, and the tip amount was for the total before the coupon. Sachi has not uploaded an itemized receipt but did mention that the bill was for two people and that they did not use any coupons in a comment.

Is tipping a choice or obligation?

“It’s time to end tipping culture, this is out of hand,” another comment mentions. That’s a sentiment held by many. According to a Pew Research Study, 72% of American think more places expect you to tip nowadays than previously. Many are also unsure when it is a choice and when it is an obligation. The Daily Dot has also covered on tipping culture several times in the past based on different incidents online.

Sachi’s video illuminates to us a different concern with tipping culture. Not only are there concerns about having to tip more frequently, but there are also concerns about being tricked, intentionally or unintentionally, to tip more.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sachi for comment via Instagram.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.