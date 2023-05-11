‘I worked at KFC and a customer fist fought my manager over chicken’: Fast food customer hops counter after not receiving her soda

A lot of unhinged behavior can go down in fast food restaurants—and now, thanks to TikTok, much of that behavior has been documented for the world to see.

For example, in December of last year, a ‘Karen’ went viral after throwing an incorrect order onto the ground.

In November, another altercation between a customer and staff went similarly viral after the customer yelled at the staff for putting too much ketchup on her burger (upon which she had asked for extra ketchup). That same month, a McDonald’s customer was filmed going behind the counter and collecting his own McNuggets after growing impatient while waiting for his order.

Now, another interaction between fast food staff and a customer has sparked discussion.

In a video with over 228,000 views, TikTok user Nardo (@llxnardo) films a barefoot customer hurdling over the counter and barreling toward the employees.

“When the entitled shoeless [bitch] doesnt get the soda she never ordered,” Nardo writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, users claimed that strange and over-the-top behavior from customers was relatively normal for fast-food workers.

“I worked at mcdonalds for 2 months and i’m convinced that ppl are just addicted,” wrote one user. “Like they literally get food aggressive.”

“…I had ppl wanting to jump and fight me at Taco Bell 24/7,” added another. “Like ma’am I’m just the cashier lmaoo.”

“I worked at kfc and customer fist fought my manager over chicken,” recalled a third.

Many users simply noted the absurdity of the behavior shown in the video.

“No shoes on a fast food kitchen floor is CRAZY,” noted a commenter.

“I truly don’t understand how people don’t have any dignity,” shared a second.

We’ve reached out to Nardo via Instagram direct message.