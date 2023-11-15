‘That looks like my $5 Xmas tree from 5Below’: Family Dollar shopper buys Christmas tree for $45. It’s not as advertised

In another case of “What I bought vs. What I got,” a mother shares her disappointment after unboxing a Christmas tree from Family Dollar.

This isn’t the first time a person has been let down by advertisements that don’t match the quality and look of a product. The internet is full of videos of people ordering cheap items online that look nothing like the photo.

In the video, which has over 2.2 million views, Sam (@freewaysamm) shares that she recently picked up a $45 6-foot Christmas tree from Family Dollar. The image shows a green and white tree (presumably meant to mimic the look of snow on a tree) with pre-installed clear lights.

“What I bought versus what the f*ck is sitting in front of me,” Sam says as she pans the camera to the tree in her living room.

While the tree still has potential, it certainly does not look like the picture on the box and appears to be more narrow.

“Family dollar count your days,” Sam says.

A few viewers suggested that Sam needs to spread out the branches to make the tree look less sparse.

“lmfaooo you gotta spread the branches more,” the top comment read.

“It just needs a little shaping,” another commenter said.

In the caption, Sam said this is what she gets for “rushing an being cheap.” Instead of being the primary tree in the living room, she will put it in one of her kids’ rooms.

Other commenters had jokes.

“Lord not the Charlie Brown Christmas tree,” a person said.

“Baby the way I hollered omg,” another wrote.

“You gotta put it by the window and buy a fireplace too,” a commenter said.

In a follow-up video, Sam shared that she added ornaments and kept fluffing the tree. And while it was cute, it was still too sparse for her liking.

“The tree looks f*cking boneless,” Sam jokes. “… Why is it so thin?” She also notes that there are plenty of trees under $100 that look great.

As the holiday season rolls around, people are beginning to buy and decorate their Christmas trees. Whether you start your Christmas decor right after Halloween or wait until post-Thanksgiving, most people will pay a bit extra for a Christmas tree this year.

The average price of a real, live Christmas tree is between $80-$100, about 10% more than last year because of drought and inflation, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

Artificial trees typically range from $85 to upwards of $1,000, the association reported. But about half of 2023 survey respondents said their fake tree cost less than $200, while about another quarter spent $200-$400.

Given that artificial trees, which can even come prelit, last most people about six years, they’re a better value in the long term.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam for comment via direct message on her business Instagram page and to Family Dollar via email.