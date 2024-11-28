‘This has to be a setup’: Man catches Facebook user selling Amazon Rivian truck on Marketplace. He can’t believe the price

A man recently took to TikTok to share a bizarre Facebook Marketplace listing—a stolen Amazon Rivian truck.

Featured Video

In the video, which has racked up over 799,800 views at the time of writing, TikTok user @saintzabi goes into the details of the listing while speculating about the seller’s intentions.

What’s going on with this Marketplace listing?

@saintzabi begins with the bold claim, “Have the first Amazon striker on Facebook Marketplace.”

Advertisement

He notes the listing features a Rivian electric delivery truck and adds, “This N-word took one of the new Rivian trucks. Ain’t gonna lie, I’ve never seen something like this before.”

He also reveals the price of the truck: $1,200.

“The one question I have is why is it only $1,200?” he asks, before reading the description. “Let’s look at the description: Investigation is still active, so price is low. OK, it makes sense, not gonna lie.”

Mocking the absurdity of it all, he adds, “I love how this is just so casual now that we can just say the investigation is active and not really think a way about it.”

Advertisement

The seller also informed prospective buyers they removed the packages and detailed the truck.

“I already took the packages and detailed the car, so it’s good to go!” the TikToker reads from the description. “Why are you happy? Why is this going the extra mile?” he questions.

He doesn’t skip over the ridiculous details.

“We’re not gonna skip past the fact that he actually took the packages. So this has gone from criminal level to federal,” he says. Then, he circles back to the $1,200 price. “‘No more, no less.’ I’m confused. What if I just give you $1,300 for the sake of it?”

Advertisement

Who is the seller, and what is their motivation?

@saintzabi then questions the seller’s motivation.

“Let me get this straight. It took you three years to make $1,200. Yet, he’s acting all happy by adding the exclamation point and detailing your car, getting it all nice for you. I’ve concluded he doesn’t even do it for money. This N-word is in love with the game.”

The TikToker speculates about the seller’s life.

Advertisement

“Bro probably works a corporate nine to five job. He just does this on the side. Like, his life isn’t interesting enough,” he says, “so he just has to go and steal some cars.”

He wraps it all up with a final jab: “This is what I learned about N-words, bro. N-words will do anything for the plot, just need a story to tell their kids.”

Is this real?

The Daily Dot cannot locate the Facebook Marketplace listing the TikToker showcased.

Advertisement

Additionally, upon examination of the TikToker’s claims, it appears that the image used in the listing and other videos posted on his account are of questionable legitimacy.

For instance, one of the images on the listing appears in a blog post, while another can be traced to a forum post from the summer of 2023 and is widely circulated online.

Viewers react

In the video’s comments section, users called out the TikToker for possibly spreading false information. Others found the video amusing.

Advertisement

“Bro is fb market place news,” joked one viewer.

“That’s crazy,” said another. “I’m pretty sure those vans have many trackers and cameras like… everywhere.”

“No wonder I haven’t got my package,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @saintzabi via email and Instagram direct message. It also contacted Amazon and Facebook Marketplace via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.