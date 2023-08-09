‘I left 2 months ago’: Starbucks worker gets featured on training website. But she doesn’t work there anymore

A former Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after sharing that she’s still featured on the coffeehouse’s training website.

The barista in question, Creepy Crawly Molli (@whotfisticuffs), posted the now-viral video, which showcased her smiling face behind the counter of an undisclosed Starbucks location. The prompt above @whotfisticuffs’s face touts some of Starbucks’s fall drink specials and said that the chain offers “welcoming smiles and warm beverages as summer comes to an end.”

But @whotfisticuffs wasn’t amused by her portrayal on the website.

“Slurbucks resurrecting me on the cover of fall training after I left 2 months ago,” she wrote via text overlay.

The Daily Dot reached out to @whotfisticuffs via TikTok comment and to Starbucks by email. As of Tuesday morning, her video had over 11,200 views, with several users celebrating the former workers’ website debut.

“I SAW YOU TODAY ON IT,” one user said.

“I’m so proud,” another added.

“Bro you’re famous,” a third person wrote.

“A celebrity,” a fourth user quipped.

To be sure, this isn’t the first time that Starbucks’s training-related videos have gained traction on TikTok. In June, one barista called out one of Starbucks’s training videos, which featured an animated character saying—unprompted—that “gay men are so weak.” And another woman went viral after sharing that she printed Starbucks’s training guide to learn how to make drinks.