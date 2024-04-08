‘This thing could have ended real bad’: Mechanic reveals what ex-boyfriend did to customer’s Cadillac

Most people with cars have had the experience of several lights on the dashboard turning on. Usually, you can take it to a mechanic or local auto supply shop to confirm what’s really wrong and get it fixed.

Well, this time, it was more than just a few lights.

A mechanic told the story of a customer who came in. The mechanic, Menji (@menjicar), said that as the woman was driving, her entire dash lit up, telling her everything—from her transmission needing to be checked to her fuel being low. On top of that, he said her car stopped working and wouldn’t even turn on.

He said that she brought it in, and he was extremely confused at first until she mentioned that her ex-boyfriend may have had something to do with it.

In the viral video, which is nearing a million views, the mechanic, Menji (@menjicar), showed that he hooked the detector machine up to the car and did a scan to understand what was up, but it didn’t pick up anything.

“And this thing usually always picks up everything,” he said.

Confused, he started looking under the car’s hood. At first, he said he thought it would be rodent damage due to the tiny paw prints all over the dusty engine, but then he saw it: a loose connector, and another one, and another one.

The dashboard was still lighting up, he said. So he kept poking around until he said he noticed a potentially fatal issue. The computer that controls the brake system was disconnected. While Menji said he was able to clear up all the issues, he was still concerned about his customers.

“The crazy part about this is that the brakes were literally messed with, so this could have ended really bad,” Menji said.

“Think at this point, the girl might even get the police involved for the guy. Because like I said, this thing could have ended real bad without brakes.”

The video has hundreds of comments, mainly of people saying she should definitely press charges and specualting that he could be charged with attempted murder.

“Thats scary… especially her brakes,” one wrote.

“She needs to press charges and file a restraining order,” another said.

While it’s not clear what will happen when the police get involved, it does seem possible for the ex to get charged with something if they can prove he’s the one who tampered with her car. Just a few years ago, a man in Tennessee was charged with attempted murder for cutting the brake line on his ex-girlfriend’s car.

The Daily Dot covered another story in which a mechanic removed a tracker from a woman’s car. She claimed her ex was using it to follow her.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meji for comment via email.

