‘She just made you disconnect the leasing company car tracker’: Mechanic removes car tracker after customer claims ex is following her. Viewers are suspicious

A mechanic shared a video of himself removing a tracker from a customer’s car after the customer claimed she was being followed by an ex-boyfriend. However, viewers of the clip on TikTok are speculating there’s a different explanation for what went down.

The video came from creator @menjicar, who posts videos documenting his life as an auto mechanic, and it has garnered more than 4.2 million views since it was shared May 30.

“Lady was being followed by crazy boyfriend,” @menjicar wrote in the caption. “Her car was being tracked.”

In the video, he shows how he diagnosed where he believed the customer’s Range Rover was tampered with. He then reveals how he removed the tracker.

“She says she had an old boyfriend or husband or something that’s trying to find out where she is and what she’s doing,” @menjicar says in the clip. “So our mission today is to find a tracker.”

The TikToker explores a loose panel that he believes was tampered with. After pointing to some telltale “metal tabs” that “are not supposed to be there,” he comes upon a Geotab GO device and removes it from the car.

“And just like that, it’s out, no longer can be tracked,” the mechanic says toward the end of the video, tossing the dismantled tracker onto the floorboard.

However, commenters speculated that the presence of the device might be financially rather than personally motivated.

According to the Geotab website, the GO device is for “capturing the broadest and richest vehicle data.”

“The Geotab GO9 telematic vehicle tracking device captures and normalizes critical data from over 9,000 different cars, vans and trucks,” the site states. “Plug the GO device into any vehicle’s standard ODBII port and start capturing the industry’s highest quality vehicle data.”

“That device is a Geotab,” one commenter assessed. “We use them on our company cars. The car is being tracked….but probably not by her boyfriend.”

Another theorized, “She just made you disconnect the leasing company car tracker…Repo can’t find it now.”

“Geotab ain’t cheap,” someone else observed. “It’s not some crazy BF it’s a company of some kind like finance or bank.”

One commenter was hungry for a follow-up video. “Sir I need you to update us now knowing that it’s probably not a crazy ex and you just removed a company/dealership tracker for her,” they wrote.

The TikToker, responding to the Daily Dot via email, noted that the woman is a regular customer. He said he isn’t aware of any other motives aside from what the customer told him.

“All I know is that the lady said she was being followed,” he shared. “She’s a frequent customer. Found the tracker but many people are saying it’s a tracker used for fleet cars or trucks. Don’t know more backstory other than that.”