Enterprise customers confront worker after rental came up to more than they expected. Are they wrong?

A dispute between an Enterprise worker and a customer showed incredible patience and resolve from the worker—leading those seeing the viral video to capture the exchange.

The TikTok video appeared on the @ateeey0uup account (appearing to be dedicated to various unpleasant customer service interactions), getting more than 2.2 million views for the first of a two-part video that went up on Dec. 19.

In it, the worker is attempting to explain that their car rental got reduced to a reasonable $29.22 a day. The pair of customers, however, seemed to believe that their insurance payments should have figured into some sort of additional discount.

With an on-screen caption reading, “Y’all need to start reading agreements before signing,” the Enterprise worker details to the uncomprehending couple how their car rental worked, starting with breaking down that they’re on the 10th day of a car rental at $29.22 per day.

“So you at all times have to be ahead of charges,” the worker explained. “You cannot have a balance on the rental at any point.”

“So, is there a new reservation?” the customer wondered. “Because the insurance says that the car be extended for an additional week.”

The conversation continues like that, with the worker patiently explaining that car rentals aren’t free and they’re already getting the best rate possible, and the customers continuing to somehow feel they’ve been wronged. It seems the customers believed the total cost of the rental was $29.22, when in fact that was their balance after insurance covered a portion of the rental.

Commenters in the initial TikTok video showed support for the worker.

“Worked for Enterprise 8 years ago,” offered one. “I can’t believe they still gotta explain this.”

Another noted, “I use to work for Enterprise and had to explain this 100 times a day. He did a great job!”

Someone else remarked, regarding the recording, “Bro recorded the encounter like he was getting scammed.”

Others took the occasion to wonder about the customers, with one observing, “I’m confused by her confusion.”

Someone else, trying to make it make sense, said, “She is under the impression that her insurance claim covers the total cost of her rental, they do not. They DISCOUNT the rental by about 52%.”

There’s a Part 2 video that captures more of the exchange, showing the confusion persisting even though he’s doing well to offer the necessary further info. That’s despite a caption reading, “Giving me a headache part 2.”

On that video, multiple commenters praised the employee for being so patient, with one adding, “They getting on my nerves. I would have had to walk off by then.”

