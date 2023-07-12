‘They pick and choose who they want to have as a customer’: Customer says Enterprise wouldn’t let her rent a car due to ‘hail damage.’ She caught them renting it to another customer

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location told her that a car could not be rented due to hail damage—only for her to see someone else renting the car later.

In a clip with over 21,000 views, TikTok user Arlisa (@poochiethebutterfly) says she went to the Loves Park, Illinois Enterprise location to rent a car.

“I ubered to Enterprise and arrived at 7:25am only for them to call me when i was outside to say they have no rentals on [their] lot,” she explained in the caption. “I asked about this black toyota corolla i was told it had hail damage and [could] not be driven.”

In the comments, Arlisa added that her current car was being repaired and she needed the rental to get to school.

#viral #privileged #enterpriserentacar #lovespark #haildamage #fyp #rental #nursingstudent ♬ original sound – _Poochie_ @poochiethebutterfly I was scheduled to pick up at 7am so i could be on time for school. I ubered to Enterprise and arrived at 7:25am only for them to call me when i was outside to say they have no rentals on there lot. I asked about this black toyota corolla i was told it had hail damage and coukd not be driven. What do we have here? Why do they lie instead if being honest? This lady literally got in that car went and picked that man up and rented the car they said had hail damage to him. #enterprise

However, the video does appear to show someone preparing to rent the same car to which the TikToker was referring. The TikToker also claims that an employee picked up the customer in a separate rental car after telling her that there were no cars available.

“They pick and choose who they want to have as a customer,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “Why do they lie instead if being honest? This lady literally got in that car went and picked that man up and rented the car they said had hail damage to him.”

Commenters were quick to come to the TikToker’s defense, encouraging her to escalate the issue both with the company and through legal channels.

“Report them to corporate,” said a user. “give their names and file a lawsuit asap!”

“Report it on BBB. & watch how fast corporate wil call you trying resolve your file complaint,” added another.

“Leave a bad review, call management, corporate,” echoed a third. “This is evil.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Enterprise Rent-A-Car via email and Arlisa via TikTok comment.