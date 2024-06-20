‘This is your sign to stop’: Expert issues warning on how Zyn can affect your gums after Emma Chamberlain speaks out about dental problems

Giving up smoking can be difficult, but nicotine pouches like Zyn are thought to make it easier. However, what a lot of people don’t realize is that these products can cause issues in and of themselves. Studies show that tobacco pouches can cause receding gums because these patches cause a “toxic response” in people’s gum cells.

One person who knows that personally is social media sensation Emma Chamberlain. In a viral TikTok, she remarked how her gum receding was “getting worse” and that she used Zyn. This clip, in turn, was stitched by orthodontist and TikToker Dr. Sable (@bracesbysable). Chamberlain’s representatives did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

What did Dr. Sable say about Zyn?

“[People] might not know that Zyn is actually bad for your gums,” she said. “If you put it in the same spot, what it can do is cause severe gum loss along your gum line down here, and it can cause bone loss. So if you’re doing that every day, along with not flossing properly every day, you’re gonna start to see your gums recede. And once they recede, there’s no way to regrow them. The only options are to have a gum graft or just have them managed.”

“So if you’re really young and you’re using Zyn, this is your sign to stop or to go to your dentist,” she added. “Tell him you’re doing it and talk about [it]. I promise you, you do not want to be 40 [or] 50 and have a lot of gum loss and think, ‘Oh, man, if I had just stopped when I was 20 [or] 25, this would not be here. A lot of gum loss can cause severe sensitivity, and pain, and a lot of issues later in life. So, get ahead of it now; stop doing it. Go see your dentist and take care of your oral health.”

While a lot of commenters didn’t seem to know what Zyn was, those who did seemed well aware of the risks. “Who is using Zyn and doesn’t think they’re bad for your teeth?” one asked.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Dr. Sable added, “Nicotine pouches should only be used as [an] aid to quitting smoking. It should not be used in high school as a gateway to try nicotine substances. Nicotine pouches can cause gingival recession and gum loss if used in the same spot daily.”

This isn’t the first time Dr. Sable has brought her expertise to TikTok. Last year, she issued a PSA for people who recently used whitening strips. “Avoid [blue] mouthwash right after you whiten!” she said in the TikTok subtitles. “Teeth whitening opens up your tooth pores and can cause your teeth to be tinted light blue lol.”

A representative for Zyn didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

