‘He put him to the test’: Here’s why Eminem didn’t trust Kendrick Lamar

Eminem apparently once thought fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar used a ghostwriter. So, according to a new YouTube short video, he gave him a test to prove he didn’t.

According to the video, posted by user @answeredthatforyou, Enimem was so convinced that Kendrick could be using a ghostwriter that he made the rapper write a verse without anyone else in the room. As of Wednesday afternoon, the clip had amassed over 623,000 likes.

“Eminem thought Kendrick Lamar was a fake rapper, so he put him to the test,” an AI-generated narrator said.

The clip explained that Eminem invited Kendrick to his studio to record a song after hearing that Kendrick was “the best rapper.” It’s said that Kendrick visited Eminem’s studio in Detroit with a few friends, in part, because he was already visiting the city for a show.

“What happened next was crazy,” the narrator said.

“Eminem asked Kendrick to write a verse… but only under one condition,” they added. “Eminem told [Kendrick] his entire crew had to leave the studio.”

The video explained that Eminem said he wanted to write with Kendrick one-on-one. According to the narrator, Eminem’s odd request was due to the fact that “he thought [Kendrick] had a ghostwriter.”

“After Kendrick spit bars in the studio alone, Eminem realized he didn’t and actually was a legit rapper,” the video concluded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to representatives for Kendrick and Eminem by email. According to numerous reports, however, the story first came to light after singer Ed Sheeran discussed it in an interview with Zach Sang.

One viewer commented that “Eminem just gave [Kendrick] the best compliment ever.” Another commenter, however, disagreed. “If someone did that to Eminem they’d be chewed out for it.”

A third viewer made a joke referencing another fellow rapper: Drake.

“Drake would be like nah, I can’t do it without my homies,” they wrote.

“Em just wanted some quality time with Kendrick,” another commenter quipped.

Fans in the comments section of the video correctly guessed that “Love Game” is the song that the two rappers collaborated on. “Love Game” was released in 2013 on Eminem’s eighth studio album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2.