‘I got gas this morning, took me 4 minutes’: Electric car owner says she had to wait over 1 hour to charge her car. Viewers aren’t sympathetic

A content creator inadvertently warned viewers against buying an electric car after sharing drama about what happened to them at a charging station.

Niya Esperanza (@niyaesperanza) recently recorded a video from her car, in which she shared her current predicament at a charging station. As of Sunday morning, her TikTok had amassed over 846,700 views.

“There’s drama,” she said. “Everyone is getting out of their cars right now… There’s drama at the electric car chargers.”

Esperanza explained that she had been waiting for one hour for a charger. By the time she started recording her video, she said she was second in line.

“There’s, like, 10 cars behind me,” she added.

The drama, she said, occurred when a woman in front of her pulled into a spot with a defunct charger. So when another, working charger opened up, the woman attempted to go into that spot—cutting off another customer.

Esperanza said that everyone yelled at the woman to go to the back of the line. But she initially refused.

“There’s etiquette,” Esperanza said. “There’s a clear line of 10 cars that [are] waiting.”

In the end, though, it appeared as though the woman went to the back of the line.

“Thank goodness,” Esperanza said. She added that “everyone was yelling,” but made clear that she believed the woman was “clearly in the wrong.”

In the comments, some viewers said they empathized with Esperanza’s predicament. Some fellow electric vehicle owners encouraged her to buy her own charger.

“Why don’t you get a charger installed at home?” one person asked.

“I charge my hybrid at my house,” another said.

Mostly, though, people seemed to rejoice in the fact that they would never have to deal with her same issues.

“This is a great ad for gas cars,” one user quipped.

“Reason number 643 why I will never own an electric car,” another added.

“I love finding ANY GAS STATION and spending FIVE MINS then leavingggg and getting on with my day,” a third person added.

“You’ve been waiting an hour for a charger???? Yep, petrol car for me,” a fourth viewer said.

