‘I stopped going’: New England woman moved to New Mexico. She’s appalled at Dunkin’ out West. Here’s why they’re so different

A woman recently sparked a debate on TikTok after she shared a frustrating experience with her local New Mexico Dunkin’.

TikTok user Ruthe Terra (@rutheterra) recently posted the video, which has gained over 432,900 views, detailing a disappointing experience she had while trying to purchase the chain’s Halloween Munchkins buckets for her kids.

“I don’t want to be a Karen,” Terra begins. “But I cannot stand Dunkin’ Donuts here in New Mexico.”

Terra explained that she’s originally from New England, where she says Dunkin’ was always great. However, since moving to New Mexico, she says every visit has been frustrating.

The woman explained she decided to visit the chain to get one of their Halloween munchkin buckets, thinking her kids would love it.

A New Mexico Dunkin’ order goes wrong

“It’s 9:30 in the morning… I pull up to the speaker, and I was like, ‘Hi, do you have a Halloween munchkin bucket?’ and [the employee] said yes.”

The employee mentioned that they only had powdered doughnuts left, which Terra said was fine, and ordered herself a coffee as well. However, when the employee repeated the order back to her, he never mentioned the munchkin bucket.

“I said the second time I, also wanted the Halloween munchkin bucket,” she recounts. “And he goes again, ‘But I only had powdered doughnuts.’ And I said that’s fine. I will take a bucket full of powdered munchkins.”

She continued with her order but when she got to the window and noticed the total was too low for both the coffee and the doughnut bucket.

“This is the third time I’m saying it to him,” she says, now frustrated. “I also asked you at the speaker about the Halloween munchkin bucket.”

What the Dunkin’ employee allegedly told her

However, this time the Dunkin’ Donuts employee allegedly told her the bucket was ultimately sold out, and handed her a regular munchkin bucket.

“You told me you only have powdered donuts and I said that’s OK. Now you’re telling me that you’re sold out?” she says.

Despite the mix-up, she decided to take what was given to her. But her frustration grew when she discovered that the worker had only given her seven munchkins, instead of the full ten.

“This guy gave me seven freaking munchkins,” she said. “I feel so mad. Like I am just so irritated.”

Terra says this wasn’t the first time she had an issue at a Dunkin in New Mexico.

“I have the worst luck when it comes to Dunkin here in New Mexico,” she concluded. “I had to rant about it because I’m like what the actual…”

Why are the Dunkin’ so different out west?

Given the fact that Dunkin’ has over 8,500 franchises all over the U.S. consistency of quality and service is a difficult thing to guarantee.

Moreover, New England is the birthplace of the very first Dunkin’ Donuts, which opened in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. In this region, the chain has a long-established reputation and is an integral part of the local culture.

If you’re worried about quality or service, it’s a good idea to check out some reviews before visiting a new Dunkin’ location.

Viewers are also frustrated with Dunkin’ out west

In the comments, users shared their own negative Dunkin’ stories and advice.

“Girl, email corporate!” advised one user.

“I ordered two buckets on the app this morning at 8:30,” shared another. “Went to pick them up and they said they ran out of munchkins, but handed me two empty buckets and two dozen assorted donuts.”

“I don’t understand when places like that launch something that they don’t think it’s gonna be popular and there is never enough of it to go around,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ruthe Terra (@rutheterra) via email and Instagram direct message. We’ve also contacted Dunkin’ Donuts via email.

