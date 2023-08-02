‘But when the ice melts you get second drink’: Dunkin’ worker says small drink with no ice is same as large drink with ice

A Dunkin’ worker revealed something about the drink-to-ice ratio in a large vs. small drink at the chain that might change the way people order from Dunkin’ in the future.

The demo came via TikTok from creator @thomastheterrible, drawing more than 3.5 million views.

“Stop paying for ice, people,” he begins, before tipping a large drink with ice over into a small cup.

“Look at this,” he instructs. “This is a large on top, and I’m emptying it into a small without ice. And if you watch till the end, you’ll see that one large with ice equals one small with no ice.”

The creator then remarks, “It’s an absolute waste of your f*cking money to pay $3.50 for a large when you could buy a small for $2.”

Commenters had opinions—and given the debates that spring up online around ice vs. no ice, that’s no surprise.

One offered, “But when the ice melts you get second drink.”

Someone else chimed in with “a very watered down drink.”

“We not doing this again,” one said, despite voluntarily coming into the comments section. “I can’t.”

One ice fan came in with, “Wow I just saved a buck fifty drinking it warm! You pay for convenience and comfort.”

“Almost like ice takes up space,” another cracked.

“But like they fill the small with ice too,” someone else remarked, adding, “so.”

“But I like my drinks cold,” one commenter argued.

That prompted someone else to say, “That’s why fridges and freezers exist.”

For those who like their Dunkin’ drinks with ice, there’s a whole list of choices out there. Tasting Table rated 22 different iced drinks from the chain in a June 2023 article. It started with the Iced Americano at the bottom of the list—the reviewer noted, “The iced Americano lets you taste Dunkin’s espresso in its purest form, as it’s just espresso and water over ice. The chain’s espresso does not do well in the spotlight.” The assessment went on to observe that that drink had “flavor notes of charred sticks and scorched plastic.”

At the top of the list? The Caramel Craze Iced Signature Latte, with the reviewer showing surprise that “such a sugar-forward drink is sitting in the top spot.” It sang to the critic with “complexity and depth of flavor,” who said, “The caramel tasted like brown butter, vanilla, and toasted sugar. The espresso added some chocolaty notes, and the whipped cream on top added a bit of childlike whimsy.” The cinnamon on top sealed its No. 1 position.

