‘Now this is a family size’: Shopper accuses Oreos of gaslighting us with new package sizes

Is Oreo shrinkage a thing? One WinCo shopper claims the popular cookie brand is gaslighting us by relabeling its old packaging.

TikToker Jay (@jayruinsthemself) noticed the alleged switch and decided to film the difference while in the store. They posted the story to their account on Sunday.

Since then, the video has picked up more than 372,500 views and counting.

What did Jay find at WinCo?

The video caption reads: “I was truly horrified at WinCo today.”

Jay tells viewers, “A conspiracy is happening.” Jay then shows a package of Double Stuf Oreos. “This is tiny,” they say.

Jay then shows another, bigger Double Stuf package. “This is what a normal package used to be like,” they claim. They then reveal that the package is now being marketed as “family-sized.”

“Now this is a family-sized package, and the ‘normal’ ones…”

They trail off, but the on-screen text reads: “TINY!” in all caps.

Is Oreo shrinkage real?

Oreo shrinkage is real, according to independent consumer advocacy blog MousePrint.org.

In April, the blog revealed the package weight of Double Stuf Oreos decreased from 15.35 ounces to 14.03 ounces.

Additionally, it wrote, “Oreo Thins, with less cream and a thinner cookie, is reducing the number of cookies in each package by about four. The ‘family size’ is now only 11.78 ounces down from 13.1.”

But Oreo shrinkage isn’t only a matter of packaging. Some claim there isn’t as much “Stuf” in the cookies as there used to be.

Where did the Stuf go?

According to the New York Post, Louisiana residents Shane and Christine Ransonet “decided to test Double Stuf Oreos — which they usually skip for having far too much filling — only to see a familiar-looking cookie when they opened the package.”

“That’s the regular Oreo,” Ransonet claims.

Oreo maker Mondelez International, per NDTV, stated “that it has tried a number of strategies recently to offset the rising costs of cocoa and sugar, such as offering fewer discounts and shrinking package sizes. However, the company denied skimping on the creme filling.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mondelez via email for a statement.

The viewers speak up

Viewers of Jay’s video agreed that Oreo shrinkage was happening.

“It’s shrinkflation there’s less and it costs more,” Tech N9ne Fan (@drakescakes20) wrote.

“And they are definitely not double stuffed anymore,” another viewer added.

“I’m literally so done I feel like an old man when I’m like “this used to be half the price and we got way more!!” And it’s literally everything I feel gaslit,” one viewer wrote in frustration.

Jay responded, “RIGHT lol I feel like a Grinch but also like !?”

“EVERY package is missing about 2 or 3 cookies per row. They used to be complete. Now there are empty spaces,” another person commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jay via TikTok comment and messenger for further statements.

