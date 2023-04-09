‘This is the best thing DoorDash has introduced’: DoorDasher praises new ‘unassign from order’ feature for drivers

Last year, DoorDash announced that drivers would be able to unassign orders from themselves if they felt unsafe without incurring any penalty.

Drivers have long had the ability to unassign themselves from an order; however, doing so would affect their completion rate and potentially ruin the chances of them being designated as a Top Dasher. This change allowed Dashers to unassign in situations where they felt unsafe without risking their completion rate.

Now, it appears the ability to unassign without penalty is being rolled out to more Dashers, even in situations where they don’t feel unsafe. TikTok user Maliek (@maliekr) explains the feature in a video with over 14,000 views.

“You can now unassign penalty-free,” Maliek says. “Oh baby, did I use this last night. I mean, everything. If I waited more than two minutes? Unassign. Unassign. If the person had texted me asking, ‘what’s taking so long?’ Unassign.”

It’s unclear what criterion is being used to give Dashers this feature. Some commenters claimed they had already received the feature while not being a Top Dasher, while others claimed that they were Top Dashers and had not yet received the feature. Further users questioned whether the feature has to do with the location in which the driver is Dashing.

Regardless, in the comments section, many Dashers were similarly celebratory about this development.

“I got it as well. I AINT GOING TO POPEYES ANYMORE!!!!” a user exclaimed.

“Top dasher benefits are the best… I’m a top dasher too and now I will be singing this all lunch rush,” another added.

“It happened to me too and I was like…unassign!” a third shared.

Some users hoped that an increased ability to pass off orders may lead to better treatment for Dashers.

“Them folks better tread lightly with these drivers if they want their food,” detailed a commenter.

We’ve reached out to Maliek via Instagram direct message and DoorDash via email.