‘DOORDASH WTF IS THIS’: DoorDash customer denied a refund. But the image of the order was clearly photoshopped by worker

A DoorDash customer was left stumped after she said the company refused to refund her for an order that she never got—citing an edited image as proof of delivery.

Paris (@parisr4) placed an order for delivery from Chili’s Grill & Bar on Dec. 30 using the DoorDash app. She realized something was wrong when the Dasher never moved closer to her address, and that was confirmed when her order was never dropped off.

A missing order isn’t too unusual, even one where the delivery person claims it was dropped off but can’t provide proof. But when Paris contacted support for a refund, she realized there was something strange going on.

“DOORDASH WTF IS THIS,” she wrote over a video that’s been viewed over 3,600 times on TikTok.

In the video, she showed the photo that was used as “proof” that her order had been dropped off. It’s a grainy image of a house with a picture of a brown paper bag edited onto the front step. Whoever edited the image didn’t even bother to remove the gray square around the bag in the original photo, making it blatantly obvious that this is not proof of any delivery at all.

But DoorDash didn’t agree.

“They said, ‘We can’t process your refund claim because it was delivered to the right address,’” Paris said. She also pointed out that her DoorDash order was placed at around 9pm, which doesn’t match the edited picture.

What happens if you don’t receive a DoorDash order?

In theory, DoorDash customers should be able to get a refund when their order isn’t delivered. The website contains step-by-step instructions for contacting support and letting it know what happened by following a series of prompts in the mobile app.

“Please know that we take reports of orders that have not been delivered very seriously,” reads a statement on the site. “We investigate every order that is reported as never delivered to find the root cause and can ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

Having delivery drivers take a picture of the order when they leave it at a customer’s door is intended to both help the customer locate their purchase and protect against fraudulent refund claims.

But in this instance, Paris says she doesn’t think customer service even looked at the photo that was taken. Surely, if they had, they would have immediately been able to tell it was fake.

“They also track the dashers, and he was never even near me,” she pointed out.

Viewers couldn’t believe DoorDash fell for an edited image

Paris later shared a video of her going into the DoorDash app and accessing the photoshopped picture connected to her order, as some viewers felt this was too ridiculous to possibly be real. Her screen recording also showed that she had requested a refund on Dec. 31, but a review by DoorDash had deemed the order “not eligible for a refund.”

“Now who did that??” @anti_socialgirl_what asked. “And doordash saying it’s delivered is wild.”

“No way anyone thought that was a real photo,” wrote @savagae_mama_88.

“I can’t. not the obviously pasted on square. @DoorDash y’all foul for that,” added @toomanycatshere.

Others expressed their own growing frustrations with ensuring accurate delivery from DoorDash and similar apps.

“Im tired of food delivery apps. Uber eats told me they couldn’t refund my $2 bag of chips (the person got me the wrong chips), I paid $10 total. Sent them pics. They told me no and ended the chat,” @mubbawubba said.

“They kept messing up my [expletive] they got tired of me asking for refunds so I made a new account,” admitted @bealannice.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @parisr4 via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.

