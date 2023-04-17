‘Please don’t put that sh*t in my bag’: DoorDash and Instacart driver makes goodie bags for customers. But not everyone loves it

As the gig economy continues to boom, DoorDash and Instacart drivers are finding unique ways to stand out from the competition. One driver, in particular, has sparked a heated debate with her latest idea: Making goodie bags for customers with hopes that she’ll get extra tips.

Jasmine (@800jazzy), a driver for both DoorDash and Instacart, recently posted a TikTok showcasing her new project, and it has quickly gone viral. The video has amassed over 89,000 views since its upload on April 10, and it has garnered a range of reactions from both customers and fellow drivers.

The concept is simple: Jasmine wants to make her Instacart deliveries more personal by creating goodie bags for her customers. She purchased little bags with a transparent front from Amazon and filled them with three candies and a sticker with her name on it. The stickers read, “Don’t forget to rate your shopper in the app. Tips keep me driving.”

In the video, Jasmine is debating whether to put the sticker on front of the goodie bag, or the back, which would leave the transparent part of the bag visible to the customers and allow them to see what’s inside.

At the end of the video, she asks the viewers for their input, saying: “So what do you guys think? This one, or this one?”

Some commenters have suggested that the TikToker put the sticker on the front of the bag to ensure customers see it, while others argued that it’s more important for customers to be able to see what’s inside the bag.

“Front… it’s more important to get that review then for them to see the candy… they will open it,” one commenter said.

“I would say the back, only because you want them to see it’s only candy in the bag and not something else,” a second wrote.

Many viewers have praised the idea, with one saying: “You’ll leave a lasting impression & people would want your services again.”

“That’s cute and a great idea,” another remarked.

But not everyone was on board, citing concerns about eating candy from strangers.

“Please don’t put that shit in my bag, I already tip,” a further commenter said.

After receiving feedback from the comment section Jasmine posted a follow-up TikTok. In it, she gives an update: “So you guys mentioned the back the most so I’m gonna do that and we’ll see what happens!” She also added that she has received an uptick in tips since starting this project.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jasmine via TikTok comment.