‘Hope my blackened chicken alfredo was worth wasting your gas’: Customer slams DoorDash driver who stole her delivery order

A DoorDash customer’s experience with a bold delivery runner has drawn over 39,000 views on TikTok.

In her video, user Victoria (@thevictoriastory) says a delivery driver marked her order as completed, but she did not receive any food. She concluded that the DoorDasher took her order.

“I swear some of these DoorDash drivers think we’re stupid,” she says in the video. “They think we’re stupid.”

Victoria explains that she decided to place a DoorDash order after getting out of work late.

“I ordered what I wanted, watch it make its way to me and it gets closer and closer and closer. I’m getting excited because I’m starving at this point,” she recalls. “Then I get the ‘completed order’ message, and I’m waiting for the text message that shows where they put it, because they always send a text message that shows where they put it, but no text message comes.”

Because she lives close to an elevator on her floor, Victoria says she can normally hear any food deliveries coming her way.

“I go to the door, open it. It says my order’s complete, that the food’s here, but there’s no picture text message showing the food, and there’s no food,” she says. “¿Por Qué? Like, do y’all just think I’m going to go, ‘Aw, I guess my food’s not going to be here,’ and pay for it? No. I’m getting a full refund, including your tip. I hope keeping my food was worth it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to DoorDash directly via email as well as to Victoria via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

In the comments, some viewers said they’ve had similar experiences with third-party food delivery.

“I had a driver get lost,” one commenter wrote. “A block from my house. He told me to change the destination. I’m like, ‘I can literally see you turn around.’ He drove away.”

“I had a driver do that!” another shared. “Went to my sisters to babysit and ordered again, got the same driver as he walked off said hope he enjoyed my first meal.”

“This happened to me today,” a third claimed. “I called the driver and he said he dropped it and sent a photo. There was no photo and I found my order three doors down.”