‘DoorDash drivers must be making bank’: Viewers defend DoorDash driver who showed up in a Cybertruck 

​​TikToker Lark LaDawn (@larkladawn) sparked discourse after claiming that “DoorDash drivers must be making bank” after spotting a DoorDash driver leaving in a Cybertruck.

In a viral video, Lark LaDawn films a DoorDash driver leaving a restaurant with an order. As she records him, she states, “DoorDash drivers must be making a killing,” as he approaches a Cybertruck.

“A $120,000 vehicle doing DoorDash? I’ve seen it all,” she remarks as the man gets into the car.

The Cybertruck, a battery-electric pickup truck built by Tesla, hit the market in 2023 with a price tag exceeding $100,000.

The video has 30,000 views and hundreds of comments, with many viewers defending the DoorDash driver. They argue that just because someone works for DoorDash doesn’t mean they can’t afford a $100,000 vehicle.

“There are people who DoorDash on the side while having full-time jobs,” one viewer pointed out.

DoorDash is a popular side hustle

According to a Zapier report, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle. The Ascent notes that DoorDash “is one of the fastest ways to begin a side hustle,” thanks to its quick sign-up process and fast payouts.

An Ascent reporter spent two weeks as a DoorDash driver, earning approximately $475 over 20 hours—14 hours making deliveries and another six on standby.

@larkladawn DoorDash drivers must be making bank, homeboy showed up in a Tesla Cyber Truck for a pick up. ♬ original sound – Lark LaDawn

Cybertruck owners can be DoorDash drivers, too

“There are wealthy retired folks in my town who DoorDash because they’re bored,” a viewer commented.

Another added, “Make $100 a day dashing for 10 days a month, and your payment is covered.”

Some viewers critiqued Lark’s assumptions about DoorDash drivers.

“So… do you have to be a certain type of person to do DoorDash?” one asked.

Another questioned, “Um, maybe he’s picking up his own order? No one does that, or what?”

“Why shame someone for hustling? Whether they drive a Cybertruck or not, they’re earning an honest living. Let’s support hard work, not judge it,” emphasized another viewer.

Viewers also shared their own experiences.

“I did two DoorDash deliveries just because I was bored and wanted to see what all the fuss was about since most DD drivers complain about it. I did it in my Model S,” one shared.

Another added, “I drive a Range Rover, and once in a blue moon, I do some DoorDash. What’s the problem?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lark LaDawn via TikTok comment and Tesla via email.

