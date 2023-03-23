‘How she made $500 in 2 hours?’: DoorDash driver says she only made $9.50 in one hour

After seeing a video of another woman on TikTok saying she was able to make $500 in a few hours by running food orders on DoorDash, one user decided to try it for herself, with wildly different results than she anticipated.

In her video that has drawn over 1.6 million views, user Adriana (@adriianaasiimone) says she ran deliveries for about an hour, but made only $9.50.

“So why I seen this one girl on my TikTok and she all like, oh like how she made $500 in like two hours with DoorDash?” she says in the video. “So me being curious, I’m like, alright, let me start DoorDashing. I’ve been DoorDashing for about an hour now. I made $9.50.”

In her caption, she also wrote that she “had to stop listening” to people on TikTok, as she could have kept her time.

In the comments section, viewers joked that she fell for an ad from the food delivery service on the platform.

“POV you fell for the TikTok door dash ad,” one commenter wrote.

“YOU….YOU ARE THE PEOPLE THAT FALL FOR THOSE TIKTOKS,” another said.

“Don’t trust any ads on TikTok,” a third added. “But she probably did make $500 in 2 hours making the advertisement.”

Others suggested different places she could spend time around to catch the most DoorDash orders, such as hospitals or college campuses.

“Try 7am-2pm around a hospital, or the business office’s,” one user shared. “I was averaging $200 an hour when I did it.”

“Depends where you’re doing it at,” another commented. “Downtown or in a college town? It’s easy $$$.”

“In bk ny/queens ny you’ll get $100+ in 4 hrs but now I’m in Tampa fl & you’ll be lucky to even get an order,” a further TikToker said. ” Location def plays a factor. 500 is crazy.”