‘Now I have to jump through hoops to get back in’: DoorDasher says her account got deactivated with no warning

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that their DoorDash account was deactivated without warning.

In a video with over 40,000 views, TikTok user Jessica (@jessicahiggs3) recounts how she logged into DoorDash to be suddenly greeted by a prompt telling her her account had been deactivated. As previously covered, Jessica works delivering for DoorDash and Instacart.

“What in the world could this be? Why am I deactivated, and who lied? Because I delivered your food!” she exclaims.

Jessica then went to her email to see DoorDash’s explanation of her deactivation. According to Jessica, she had lived in Georgia for 4 years but just got around to changing her license from North Carolina to Georgia.

“I guess when they ran the background check, my license did not match,” she explains. “So they decided, whoop, we’re just going to yeet you out.”

While Jessica understands why the deactivation occurred, she noted that there were other actions DoorDash could have taken to prevent the deactivation from occurring, such as “simply emailing me asking for an updated thing.”

“Should I have done that? Yes,” Jessica says about adding her updated license information to DoorDash. “But now I have to jump through hoops to get back in.”

While there have been documented cases of drivers being deactivated for understandable causes such as theft and harassment, there have been other alleged cases in which deactivations happen for other, less discernible reasons, such as one January 2022 case in which a customer claimed they got a driver deactivated accidentally.

In the comments under Jessica’s video, users shared their own deactivation stories.

“The same exact thing just happened to me!!!” shared a user.

“yep Doordash and Instacart deactivated me for high cancellation rate because of ridiculous orders/addresses,” added another. “its insane.”

“I got deactivated from doordash also and I never ever even did one order,” claimed a third. “just happened.”

“Good luck is all I can say,” offered a further TikToker. “they deactivated me for some unknown reason I fought with them to get my account back and still have not.”

We’ve reached out to DoorDash and Jessica via email.