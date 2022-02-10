‘When your DoorDash driver steals from you’: TikToker says she caught DoorDash driver taking necklace from her store

In a viral TikTok video, a customer claims she caught her DoorDash driver stealing a necklace from her business.

“When your DoorDash driver steals from you,” the user @alohalash.co captioned the video.

@alohalash.co When your DoorDash driver steals from you. Her name is Carson and she works in the San Luis Obispo/Pismo Beach, ca area #doordash ♬ original sound – Aloha Lash Girl

In Ring footage of the incident, the delivery driver enters the customer’s lash shop and hands her the food. She then sticks around to look at some items on display, while the DoorDash customer heads to the back. The driver then appears to put something in her pocket, which the customer alleges is a necklace.

“Thank you, have a great day!” the driver says before exiting the building.

With nearly 60,000 views, the video sparked outrage among viewers.

“Please tell me you reported her this is fucked up,” one user said.

“I cannot stand dashers like her. Give everyone else a bad name because you’re broke … smh,” another said.

Others commented on her lack of a mask and shoes, though some believe the delivery driver is wearing flip-flops.

“But where are her SHOES,” one user said.

“FYI all Dashers are supposed to be wearing masks rn also,” another said.

Some users shared their own differing experiences with DoorDash support, with one saying they received money for what was allegedly taken from them.

“DoorDash paid me for my stuff !!!” they said.

However, another user said they’ve reached out to DoorDash for a refund but haven’t received one.

“The fact that door dash doesn’t care either like I had a incident Tuesday where my dasher ate my food and left me rolls from Logan’s but no refund,” they said.

In additional comments, the TikToker said she filed two reports of the incident with DoorDash but has yet to hear back.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @alohalash.co via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.

