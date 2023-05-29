‘Me with Uber Eats’: Customer creates new DoorDash account ‘every day’ so she gets $10 off orders each time

Taking advantage of free deals through food delivery services has become somewhat of an art form for a certain set of TikTokers. From DoorDash scams to Uber Eats hustles, dozens of content creators dedicate their online presence to showing viewers how to best take advantage of these services.

One such creator, @truly.chenel, shared in a recent video that she creates a new DoorDash account every day to get a new $10 discount code. The video has drawn over 282,000 views as of Monday, where viewers are chiming in with their own methods of getting discounts through DoorDash.

“POV: When you make a new DoorDash acc everyday just so u can pay $10 less,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to @truly.chenel via comment on the video as other methods of contact were not available, and to DoorDash via email.

Some viewers shared their methods for producing different phone numbers and card numbers, like using Google Voice or Cash App to prevent their account from being flagged as having information that matches what was used for another account.

“Be using textnow for the phone number,” one commenter wrote.

“And I use Apple Pay never the same credit card bc they’ll know,” another user said.

One viewer shared that they had been found out and banned from using one of the many food delivery services being discussed because they used the same card number too frequently.

“I contacted support and asked them why I couldn’t make a account that man said ‘It shows you have 14 accounts with the same card #,'” the viewer shared.

The terms of service for DoorDash outright state that DoorDash customers cannot continue to use their service if they abuse the rewards system or falsely claim to not be receiving items in their orders.

“You will not abuse or attempt to abuse our promotional or credit code system, including by redeeming multiple coupons at once or by opening multiple accounts to benefit from offers available only to first-time Users,” the terms of service read. “…In the event that we believe or determine that you have breached any of the aforementioned, we reserve the right to suspend and/or permanently deactivate your account at our sole discretion.”

Others shared that they had been outright banned from using services like Uber Eats and DoorDash because of identifying factors like addresses, phone numbers, card numbers, and even IP addresses.

“Nah uber eats ran down on me idk how they even associate the accounts atp,” one commenter wrote.

“Be careful I did it like 4 times and they banned me forever,” another shared.