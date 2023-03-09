‘Uber might end up deleting my account’: TikToker shares Google Voice hack to get UberEats discounts

A hack using Google Voice to exploit phone numbers for new user promotions through food delivery service UberEats has gone viral on TikTok, drawing in over 31,000 views.

In his video, user @hemanknowit says he was able to leverage coupon codes acquired by using the Google Voice app to bring an order for ten chicken fajita tacos to less than $0.50.

“Today is taco Tuesday, and I don’t mess with taco Tuesday,” he says in the video. “10 fajita chicken street tacos for $0.48. Look at the breakdown, let me tell you how I do this.”

The TikToker shows a screenshot of his UberEats receipt on the greenscreen behind him.

“You got to go from your current UberEats and get a Google Voice number,” he explains. “Refer yourself from your current (account) to your Google Voice number. Then get the $20 off of a $25 order, and then you get it on both accounts.”

He describes the method as “extreme couponing” for UberEats and acknowledges that it may soon no longer be available if the food delivery service catches wind of it.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @hemanknowit via Instagram direct message regarding the video, as well as to UberEats via email.

Several viewers remarked that the poster’s explanation of how he got his UberEats order down to that price was complicated enough that they could not understand it.

“i didn’t understand this, but i’m rooting for you friend. you’re brilliant and you’re going places,” one commenter wrote.

“Lost me at google voice number. At this point I’m paying for convenience,” another said.

“Baby we is LOST,” a third added.

Others caught on to what he was saying and wrote that they would soon be trying it out for themselves.

“Thankssss. I understood every bit of it and will be ordering before Uber finds out,” one commented

“As a fellow uber eats scammer I understood all of this,” a second user shared.

“I’m not the brightest person but I always understand a good scam,” a further TikToker joked. “is something wrong with me ?!”