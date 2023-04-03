‘Looks like that scene from The Bear’: DoorDash’s Biggie Bag promotion allegedly overruns Wendy’s with mobile orders

A TikTok video showing the chaos at a Wendy’s location has gone viral, with users expressing outrage over the high-stress working conditions in the fast-food industry.

The video, posted by TikToker @vinnnadee this weekend, shows a counter covered in mobile order receipts, with the employee commenting on the high number of orders for Wendy’s compared to other fast-food chains. She says, “Look at all these f*cking mobile orders. Why?”

The worker then shows a long piece of unattended mobile orders coming out of the machine and reaching all the way to the floor as she says, “This sh*t is ridiculous. This sh*t still coming out, bro, why?”

This video appears to show the lead-up to another viral video that shows a mass of completed orders that have yet to be picked up. Viewers argued about the cause of the backlog and it appears that the large pile-up was due to a Biggie Bag promotion offered by the chain and DoorDash.

The video has accumulated more than 7.1 million views with many going to the comment section to express their outrage.

“there needs to be a queue system. ain’t no reason why 100 orders should be able to come in at the same time for pickup in 15 minutes,” one commenter said.

“I would’ve took a long bathroom break,” a second added.

“Overworked and underpaid,” a third remarked.

Another TikTok user commented on the situation, alleging that the DoorDash app also couldn’t handle the high volume of orders. They said, “Doordash app crashed with the Wendy’s $30 off promotion.”

One commenter joked about the situation, saying: “Sorry. But also can you put extra sweet and sour in my bag plz.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @vinnnadee via TikTok comment and to Wendy’s via press email.