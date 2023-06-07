‘I’m gonna tell you why’: Woman warns against using coffee makers in hotel rooms

File this as the billionth entry into the “People Are Nasty” files: A hotel occupant recently warned viewers against using their room’s coffee makers—and she has a compelling argument.

On May 24, user @its_bobarla uploaded the now-viral video explaining why people should never use the coffee makers in their hotel room. As of Tuesday afternoon, her post had almost 13,000 views.

@its_bobarla’s video is a stitch of a previous video from TikTok user @melly_creations, a former hotel manager who also warned against using the room’s coffee makers because she said they’re rarely cleaned.

In her own video, @its_bobarla doubled-down on @melly_creations’ original point.

“Do not use any coffee maker whatsoever in a hotel room at all,” @its_bobarla said. “I’m going to tell you why.”

She recited a story she said she read online about a woman who ran out of clean underwear while traveling. The traveler, @melly_creations said, apparently decided to steam her thong in the room’s coffee maker as a makeshift laundry solution.

“People in the comments were like ‘Oh, my God, that’s such a great idea,’” @its_bobarla recalled, clearly horrified.

Of course, tales of cursed hotel coffee makers are nothing new. Airline employees have reported using them to rinse pantyhose and other things, a flight attendant told Bon Appetit earlier this year. And last year, The Kitchn said that hotel coffee makers rarely get the spit-shine they deserve.

In response, a number of commenters expressed disgust with the travelers’ report.

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE,” one viewer wrote.

“This is why we’re stuck in a pandemic,” another commented.

“What happened to just hand washing it in the bathroom sink?” a third user asked.

