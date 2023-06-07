woman speaking with caption 'do not use any coffee maker whatsoever in a hotel room at all' (l) hotel coffee machine (c) woman speaking with caption 'ran out of clean underwear and decided to put her thong chonies in the coffee maker' (r)

‘I’m gonna tell you why’: Woman warns against using coffee makers in hotel rooms

‘WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE.’

Posted on Jun 7, 2023

File this as the billionth entry into the “People Are Nasty” files: A hotel occupant recently warned viewers against using their room’s coffee makers—and she has a compelling argument. 

On May 24, user @its_bobarla uploaded the now-viral video explaining why people should never use the coffee makers in their hotel room. As of Tuesday afternoon, her post had almost 13,000 views. 

@its_bobarla’s video is a stitch of a previous video from TikTok user @melly_creations, a former hotel manager who also warned against using the room’s coffee makers because she said they’re rarely cleaned.

@its_bobarla #stitch with @Melly Do use hotel coffee makers #hotels #hotelsandresorts #hotelstories #coffeemaker #beware #gross #travel #travelife #traveltiktok #hotelroom #travelstories #travelstory ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – regex & bexter & Vraox

In her own video, @its_bobarla doubled-down on @melly_creations’ original point.

“Do not use any coffee maker whatsoever in a hotel room at all,” @its_bobarla said. “I’m going to tell you why.” 

She recited a story she said she read online about a woman who ran out of clean underwear while traveling. The traveler, @melly_creations said, apparently decided to steam her thong in the room’s coffee maker as a makeshift laundry solution.

“People in the comments were like ‘Oh, my God, that’s such a great idea,’” @its_bobarla recalled, clearly horrified. 

Of course, tales of cursed hotel coffee makers are nothing new. Airline employees have reported using them to rinse pantyhose and other things, a flight attendant told Bon Appetit earlier this year. And last year, The Kitchn said that hotel coffee makers rarely get the spit-shine they deserve. 

In response, a number of commenters expressed disgust with the travelers’ report.

“WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE,” one viewer wrote.

“This is why we’re stuck in a pandemic,” another commented.

“What happened to just hand washing it in the bathroom sink?” a third user asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @its_bobarla via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 7, 2023, 4:20 pm CDT

