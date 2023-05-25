‘I don’t trust hotels at all’: Former hotel manager shares why she won’t use hotel Keurigs or refillable shampoo bottles

A former hotel manager and “avid coffee drinker” shared two things she won’t use when staying at a hotel in a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday.

In the video, user Melly (@melly_creations) reveals that she will not use hotel Keurig machines, because she claims they are often not cleaned properly by housekeepers.

The clip has garnered over 939,400 views as of Thursday afternoon.

“On top of the fact that I’ve seen other things other than water being brewed, even though a housekeeper may rinse it out or wash the outside, that tube right there never gets cleaned,” Melly explains in her video, pointing to the inside of her own Keurig.

She also says that she won’t use any refillable shampoo or conditioner bottles located in hotel showers. “People can put anything in it. I’ve seen Nair and God knows what else in there,” Melly adds.

In the comments section, former hotel employees named other items they refuse to touch when staying in hotels.

“I worked in a motel and the maids use the same rags for bathroom cleaning, floors, and mirrors as to wipe down coffee pots. NEVER use their pots! EVER!!!” one warned.

“I was a hotel housekeeper for three weeks. They told me to just remake the beds, not strip them. I don’t trust hotels at all,” another wrote.

Other users said they carry their own Keurigs when staying in hotels for the very same reason Melly shared. “I just treat myself to Starbucks or something nearby,” one user revealed. “I budget for it. Sometimes I even DoorDash it if I want it before I leave. Worth it to me.”

“Yep I take my own Keurig or electric kettle for instant tea,” another agreed.

