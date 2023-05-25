hotel Keurig with caption 'that tube right there never gets clean' (l) former hotel manager speaking with caption 'PLEASE DONT USE THE KUERIG!Ppl pee in those and they are skipped by HK' 'I will never use the Keurigs in a hotel room Advice From A Former Hotel Manager' (c) refillable bottles in hotel shower with caption 'is I will never use these refillable shampoo and conditioners in the tu I've seen bodily fluids and smelled Nair in unsecured bottles' (r)

‘I don’t trust hotels at all’: Former hotel manager shares why she won’t use hotel Keurigs or refillable shampoo bottles

‘New fears unlocked.’

Posted on May 25, 2023

A former hotel manager and “avid coffee drinker” shared two things she won’t use when staying at a hotel in a viral video posted to TikTok yesterday.

In the video, user Melly (@melly_creations) reveals that she will not use hotel Keurig machines, because she claims they are often not cleaned properly by housekeepers. 

The clip has garnered over 939,400 views as of Thursday afternoon.

@melly_creations Replying to @sodickstracted As a former hotel manager here are additional items I won't use. #hotels #hotelstay #dontuse #advice ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – sped up 8282

“On top of the fact that I’ve seen other things other than water being brewed, even though a housekeeper may rinse it out or wash the outside, that tube right there never gets cleaned,” Melly explains in her video, pointing to the inside of her own Keurig.

She also says that she won’t use any refillable shampoo or conditioner bottles located in hotel showers. “People can put anything in it. I’ve seen Nair and God knows what else in there,” Melly adds.

In the comments section, former hotel employees named other items they refuse to touch when staying in hotels.

“I worked in a motel and the maids use the same rags for bathroom cleaning, floors, and mirrors as to wipe down coffee pots. NEVER use their pots! EVER!!!” one warned.

“I was a hotel housekeeper for three weeks. They told me to just remake the beds, not strip them. I don’t trust hotels at all,” another wrote. 

Other users said they carry their own Keurigs when staying in hotels for the very same reason Melly shared. “I just treat myself to Starbucks or something nearby,” one user revealed. “I budget for it. Sometimes I even DoorDash it if I want it before I leave. Worth it to me.” 

“Yep I take my own Keurig or electric kettle for instant tea,” another agreed. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Melly via TikTok comment.

*First Published: May 25, 2023, 2:25 pm CDT

Maya Wray is a Fall 2022 FOIA intern for the Daily Dot. She is currently a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, where she studies journalism in the Moody College Honors Program. She has written for the Daily Texan and the Austin Chronicle.

