‘A lot of people don’t know’: Domino’s worker reveals the truth about the delivery fee

If you’ve ever gotten Domino’s delivered, you’ve probably noticed that there’s a delivery fee usually attached to your order. But if you’re lucky, you have a promotional code that waives this charge that you can punch in at checkout. If you don’t, you might notice that the delivery fee varies.

Most locations set different fees for their customer base. The restaurant states on its website that each location sets a different rate. Some folks, like the ones in this Reddit post, have claimed it’s $5.99 around their parts.

Others in the comments section of the same post say that they spend as much as $7.99. The CEO of the chain, according to The Sun, has purportedly offered up various ways customers can go about cutting this cost. Depending on the amount and types of food that they order, for instance, this fee can be reduced or waived entirely.

Delishably also stated that these fees range from $2-$5, further reinforcing the chain’s variable fee phenomena.

Who gets this fee?

A lot of folks who’ve enjoyed Domino’s over the years have wondered just who is benefiting from these delivery fees. Many assume that because they are “delivery fees,” drivers for the chain are the ones receiving these tacked-on charges.

However, Ohio-based TikToker Chris Baker (@chrisbaker2632) informed users on the application that this isn’t the case.

In a viral clip that has garnered over 33,000 views, Baker, a Domino’s worker, answers a question regarding tip amounts.

A commenter asked him if a $10 tip was enough to hand to a driver. Baker assures the user that this was indeed a great amount.

“Oh yeah, that is way more than enough,” he says. “And anyone who says otherwise, they’re just absolutely disrespectful. Like, my thing is more against the Domino’s delivery fee. I think it’s way too high. And it interferes with business and a lot of people just don’t know that the drivers don’t receive that.”

How much should you tip your delivery driver?

His video snowballed into a discussion on what it’s like delivering food for the popular chain.

One person wondered if he was going to get in trouble for revealing this bit of information. Additionally, the same user wrote that it’s because of these delivery fees that they refuse to order from Domino’s.

Baker assured the poster that he wouldn’t “get fired” for his post. That’s because he says Domino’s is pretty upfront about the fact that drivers aren’t given the delivery fees. He claims it’s listed on every receipt. Also, there are plenty of posts online that reinforce this fact, too.

Domino’s noted in an FAQ section of its website on delivery fees that these fees do not go to delivery drivers. “Domino’s has thousands of locations, and each location sets its own delivery charge,” the company stated. “Typically a few bucks, that charge is not a tip to the driver, who is an awesome person who brings you hot food, so be sure to reward him or her accordingly.”

Another TikTok user clapped back, stating that in a way, drivers are given this fee. They remarked that their husband used to be a manager for Domino’s. They argued that these fees cover the mileage costs for drivers out on deliveries.

Baker refuted this logic. “You do not receive the $4.49 or five dollars, whatever it is, you do not. However [drivers do], get compensated sometimes,” he says. “Mileage, which can be up to 38 cents per mile. So, the average delivery will not allow that 38 cents per mile to turn into $4.49. That delivery fee goes straight to corporate.”

He ended his clip by claiming that the owner of the Domino’s location covers delivery drivers’ costs.

Domino’s does not note on its site to what the delivery fee goes toward. The Daily Dot has reached out to Domino’s via email and Baker via TikTok comment for further information.

One commenter argued that delivery driving isn’t as difficult as working in other positions in the restaurant. They added that drivers don’t know how to cook, manage, or interact with customers.

Again, Baker responded to this claim, stating that at “good” Domino’s restaurants, many employees are cross-trained. This means that just because someone is a delivery driver, that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t adequately fill other positions on-site.

Furthermore, a variety of users had differing responses to Baker’s post embedded above. One person shared that they don’t give more than a few bucks per gratuity. “$3.00 tip for pizza,every time. I didn’t make the delivery guy get that job,they chose it.”

Someone else expressed that they thought delivery fees should go directly to drivers. “Exactly. The delivery fee should go to the driver,” they said.

However, Baker thinks that the chain should just do away with the charge altogether. “Honestly, I’d prefer if they just got rid of it. Most customers are good people and would tip way more than enough,” he says. “That delivery fees just kind of robbing them.”

Another wrote that due to delivery fee hikes in their area, they opt for getting their pizza themselves. “Delivery fee in my area is $9, it’s at the point where I just walk to the store and grab it now,” they said.

One commenter said that their tip takes into consideration the distance a driver had to travel. “On a $20 pizza order I tip $5. I’m only like a mile away from the store so it’s a short delivery,” they noted.



