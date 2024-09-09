‘They didn’t listen’: Domino’s customer demands pizza go in oven twice despite worker’s pleas. It backfires

A Domino’s customer doubled down on a customization that workers warned wouldn’t work out well. The pizza was burnt, and the customer is still furious.

TikTok user @distinctive_equestrians is run by three sisters who generally post horse content. Last week, though, one of the sisters posted a video from work at Domino’s. The video shows a freshly made thin crust pizza awaiting the slicer. Everything is normal—except, of course, for the fact that the pizza is burnt to a crisp.

This mishap can’t be attributed to employee error, however. As the on-screen text reads, “Customer said they wanted their pizza ran through the oven twice, we told them it [would] be burnt, but they didn’t listen.”

What happened to the pizza?

The TikToker’s colleague then proceeds to start cutting the scorched pizza. It clearly includes some sort of topping, but you can’t really tell what they are.

According to @distinctive_equestrians, “After they saw their pizza, they got mad and demanded a remake.”

The TikToker ends the video by asking, “What are your thoughts on this?”

Viewers react to how the request backfired

The video has amassed more 326,500 views as of Sunday evening. “The customer ISN’T always right,” she wrote in the caption. “This isn’t horse related, but this is the stupidity I deal with every day.”

In the comments section, users agreed with @distinctive_equestrians and pointed out other scenarios in which the customer isn’t always right.

One user wrote, “It’s like when people order their drink at Starbucks with no ice and then complain it’s not cold.”

A second user suggested, “Next time ask for the request in writing and let them know in writing that it will come out burned. No way to argue.”

Another user wrote, “Worked at Dunkin. A guy wanted his bagel ran through twice. Also told him it would be burnt. He stood there and watched me do it… It was burnt, he was mad.”

Domino’s workers weigh in

A Domino’s employee weighed in. They wrote, “We had a customer that wouldn’t take it unless it was ran through the oven 3 times. She came every week.”

Another worker said, “If a customer wants it we’ll done it’s usually run through the oven once and then put through halfway again.” @distinctive_equestrians replied, “We asked if they meant well done but they said they still wanted it all the way though twice.”

Earlier in the month, a Domino’s customer went viral after his regularly ordered pizza came without sauce and the workers refused to make him another one.

The Daily Dot reached out to @distinctive_equestrians via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. The Daily Dot also reached out to Domino’s via email for comment.

