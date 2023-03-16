‘We had to try a piece’: Dollywood sells $230 pie, sparking debate

A TikToker claimed that they were recently tempted to buy a slice of a nearly $200 pie sold at Tennessee’s infamous Dollywood.

@stonewall_kelsey’s relatively short video shows them looking at the various pastries sold at Dollywood—Dolly Parton’s family-centered theme park. As of Thursday morning, his video had over 1.9 million views.

“$230 pie at Dollywood,” @stonewall_kelsey wrote via text overlay.

In the caption, the TikToker doubled-down on their want for the ginormous treat. “You know we have to try a piece,” it read.

According to Dollywood’s website, the pie is sold at the park’s Spotlight Bakery. The entire, 25-pound pie cost $230, but patrons can also buy it by the slice for $19.99.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @stonewall_kelsey via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear whether they purchased the entire dessert or just a slice of it. They also didn’t immediately comment on whether they actually liked the pie.

Still, their video left a flurry of comments from viewers—ranging from feedback on the price of the pie to general thoughts about the theme park. Some viewers even said that they thought the pie price was reasonable since people who buy the entire thing allegedly get to keep the cast iron skillet it’s baked in.

“Well it is 25 pounds of pie lmao,” read one comment.

“That’s a good deal!” wrote a viewer. “Disney would charge $2,000.”

“Dolly always tries to keep her prices fair,” said a second commenter. “A pie that big seems fair.”