‘My Dollar Tree doesn’t even have workers’: Woman finds Drunk Elephant and Milk makeup ‘dupes’ at Dollar Tree. Are they worth it?

Why buy the real thing when you can buy a dupe for a fraction of the price at Dollar Tree? This creator shows viewers her Dollar Tree haul as she shops for alternatives to some of the trendiest items.

Featured Video

What products are at Dollar Tree?

Drunk Elephant, Laneige, ColourPop, Milk, Sol De Janeiro, Batiste, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Naked are just some of the knockoffs you’ll find at Dollar Tree, according to Sidney Jewel (@thesidneyjewel).

“You will not believe what I’m seeing right now, I have never even seen people making videos on this. Drunk Elephant bronzing drop dupe are you kidding me?” Sydney says at the beginning of the video.

Advertisement

She refers to the popular and TikTok viral Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops with Peptides that retails for $38 at Sephora. However, at Dollar Tree, she says a similar item is just $1.25. She goes on to show the numerous other products she found and deemed as dupes.

Her video has over 961,100 views and almost 1,000 comments as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

Folks in the comments seem to be surprised this Dollar Tree is so well stocked. Others, however, were skeptical if these products even counted as valid dupes.

Advertisement

“My dollar tree doesn’t even have workers,” says one comment. The Daily Dot has previously covered on Dollar Tree’s lack of employees at the register.

“My Canadian dollar tree just has cardboard boxes everywhere,” says another.

“Are these actually dupes ingredient wise? Or are we just calling off brand dry shampoo a dupe for batiste, and off brand bronzing drops a dupe for drunk elephant,” another mentioned.

“I feel like you were just calling them dupes, I know ingredient comparisons to be able to call them a valid dupe,” one user echoed.

Advertisement

Are these actually dupes?

According to Quorum Federal Credit Union, a dupe is “an inexpensive alternative to an expensive product.” They also mention that while a fake tries to deceive you into thinking that the product is the original, a dupe is just a cheaper alternative. Working with this definition, these Dollar Tree items can be considered dupes since they are referencing a more popular, more expensive product.

Are these worth getting? If you’re not too concerned with the fact that ingredients may be different, they may be worth a try. The Daily Dot has reached out to Sidney via email and TikTok message and to Dollar Tree via their online form.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.