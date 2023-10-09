Dollar Tree shopper shares PSA on mini vacuum and other new items

A fan account for “Deal Guy” Matt Granite (@thedealguy.fan) on TikTok highlights sales and frugal purchases that shoppers looking for exciting products at competitive price points should keep an eye out for. Granite often highlights a lot of the smart buys folks can make at retailers.

This particular fan account rips clips from The Deal Guy’s YouTube page, where he will often post in-depth videos highlighting these deal. A recent collection of Dollar Tree finds for 2023 has gone viral on TikTok, accruing more than 30,000 views since its posting.

In it, Granite delineates what he believes to be are great products folks can get at a fraction of the cost they’d be spending elsewhere. Two of the standouts Granite lists are a small bag resealer that retails for $5.39 and up on Amazon, along with a miniature USB-powered vacuum cleaner that is ideal for cleaning keyboards and small messes inside of one’s car. Again, a similar offering retailers for $11.95 on Amazon, but these products, like pretty much everything else at the Dollar Tree, sells for $1.25.

First up, is the miniature vacuum heat resealer. “We begin with something I’ve been anxiously awaiting and it’s this hand held bag sealer perfect for locking in freshness and resealing anything from snack and chip bags to pet food bags,” Granite says. “This would cost $11 or more from Amazon versus the buck twenty-five from Dollar Tree. It has a magnetic strip so you can even attach it to a fridge when it’s not in use.”

And then, he started opining about the mini-vacuum. “I was equally excited to find this mini USB vacuum cleaner, and I was surprised this worked as well as it did. It’s not the strongest suction in the world, but for a buck twenty-five [it’s] enough to get the job done around a computer keyboard or to have on hand in a glove box for basic messes in your car,” he says.

Unfortunately, many users in the comments stated that these offerings aren’t featured front-and-center at the Dollar Tree stores they frequent. Those who remarked that they were able to find some of the items that The Deal Guy referenced in the video said that they either flat-out didn’t work or reeked of a nasty smell.

“where are these things? they’re not in my dollar tree,” one person wrote.

Another quipped: “My Dollar Tree currently looks like a store from a movie about the apocalypse when the survivors are scavenging for supplies.”

A commenter who said that they’re a Dollar Tree employee wrote that finding these items would be a tall order for any customer. “I work at dollar tree. Most of these items are hidden so you just gotta dig, specially the mini vacuums,” the user wrote.

“My dollar tree doesn’t have these new products,” someone else flat out said.

Even users who responded that they were able to find these products said that they didn’t have the best of experiences in using them, either.

“The cloth storage bins smell HORRENDOUS once you take the plastic off….like I almost fainted from the chemical smell. What gives?” one TikToker wrote.

Another replied, “they hand held bag sealer didn’t work when I bought it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree via email and Granite via text message for further comment.