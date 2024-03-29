‘Before it becomes Target’: Dollar Tree shopper raids store before prices increase up to $7

Recently, Dollar Tree announced that it will be setting a new price cap at their stores of $7. This increase comes relatively quickly after the last one; in June 2023, the company said it would be capping its prices at $5, per USA Today.

Although not all items will be at the $7 cap, Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in an earnings call that shoppers should expect to see higher prices on certain items: For example, those relating to food, pet, and personal care items.

“Over time, you will also see us fully integrate multi-price merchandise more into our stores so our shoppers will find $5 bags of dog food next to our traditional $1.25 pet treats and toys, and our $3 bags of candy will be found in the candy aisle,” Dreiling said on the Mar. 13 earnings call.

Shoppers have theorized such price increases for some time. Earlier this year, Dollar Tree shoppers began to notice price scanners popping up in stores, and given the general rise in the cost of everyday goods around the country, it’s not surprising that stores like Dollar Tree are deciding to increase their prices.

Still, shoppers aren’t thrilled about the idea of paying more at what is intended to be a budget shopping destination. That’s why some, such as TikTok user Ke’Aira Lashae (@keairamays), are flocking to the store to try to score some last-minute deals before the price increases take full effect.

In a video with over 877,000 views as of Friday, Lashae shows herself shopping at Dollar Tree. Throughout the 12-second clip, she puts multiple items into her shopping cart, often adding several of the same items at a time.

“POV: Hitting the Dollar Tree before it becomes Target,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “$7 dollars????? @dollartree why would you ever do this to us. That’s okay. I’m good for a while now. I’ll see y’all when you get a @starbucks in the front for my troubles.”

Commenters shared Lashae’s disdain for the new prices.

“Everything going up but my pay,” said a commenter.

“ATP someone needa come out with an ACTUAL $1 store & I mean $1 including taxes,” offered another.

“Dollar tree was the one place I could afford,” detailed a third. “Can’t even rely on that now.”

“I got a Gatorade the lady said those are 3.50 now did you know?” recounted a further TikToker. “I broke my hand tryna put it back.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dollar Tree and Lashae via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.