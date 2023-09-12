‘Is it from back from when there were more Play Places and tons of birthday parties?’: Ex-McDonald’s corporate chef reveals the truth about McDonald’s birthday cakes

Former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz (@chefmikeharacz) recently shared insights into a nostalgic menu item–the McDonald’s birthday cake. Through his trending clip, he answered a comment and unveiled why these cakes aren’t as readily available as fans might hope.

Haracz revealed, “McDonald’s birthday cakes are a thing, and they have been a thing for quite a while. But they certainly do not sell like they used to.” He took viewers on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about a time when McDonald’s birthday cakes were more popular.

However, the issue with these cakes isn’t their existence but their distribution. Haracz explained that the cakes are considered “regional items,” meaning not every McDonald’s location offers them. The former chef pointed out, “These are regional items that owner-operators can order and keep inventory of in their restaurant.”

Haracz acknowledged a common problem many franchises face: stocking an item that doesn’t have enough regular demand can lead to unprofitability and waste. He elaborated, “The issue is, you might be a super fan of the thing, but there aren’t enough of you to order it regularly for it to be profitable and to not waste it.” This is particularly relevant for the birthday cakes, which come six to a case. This package quantity, combined with limited demand, might discourage some locations from ordering them at all.

However, for those who are fervently looking for a taste of nostalgia with a McDonald’s birthday cake, Haracz had a suggestion. “If you do want a McDonald’s birthday cake, maybe reach out to your local restaurant and ask ahead of time. And if you’re willing to buy all six, maybe they’ll order it for you,” he said, though he couldn’t guarantee it would work.

In the comments section, viewers reminisced over the days when the McDonald’s birthday cake was more in demand.

“Any other GenX remember the whole McD’s birthday party in the party room? We were kings!” one viewer recalled.

“I had I think my 5th birthday party at McDonald’s and have memories of the cake and it being super grainy feeling like sugar,” another shared.

Even current and former McDonald’s workers weighed in.

“I worked for a multi store franchisee what we did was main money store would order the 6 then send and charge the cost to whichever store needed,” one former employee said.

“We got them free for our birthdays as employees 9 years ago!” another shared. They added in a follow-up comment, “Not sure if ours has them anymore though.”

In conclusion, if you’re wondering why some McDonald’s restaurants have the cake, and others don’t, it boils down to regional decisions and demand. As Haracz put it, “They are available, but it’s up McDonald’s restaurants and the regions to decide if they want to order them and have them available. So if they don’t, you’re kind of out of luck.” With this, Haracz sheds light on the behind-the-scenes decision-making process in the fast-food industry, explaining the occasional disappearance of beloved items.

The Daily Dot contacted Haracz via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for more information.